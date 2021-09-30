Of course Jared and Ivanka think they’re the Duke and Duchess of South Florida





One of the most annoying features of the Trump administration, aside from racism and the massive losses from COVID-19 and the insurgency, has been the elevation of Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law to positions of direction to the White House, although they literally have no business there. Completely devoid of any self-awareness, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner clearly did not see it that way, and therefore believed that it was entirely reasonable for them to advise the leader of the free world without having any relevant experience between them. . (No, the Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry line doesn’t count.) This is how Kushner horribly became one of the key players in the government’s response to coronaviruses, and how Ivanka was able to sit alongside so many world leaders as if they were equal to this good outlet was able to pull off an entire slideshow.

While the former first daughter would have believed, and disturbingly, that she could be the first female president, it is quite clear that this duo do not see themselves as former aides to the President of the United States with plans for senior positions, but as something much more royal. than that, after spending years cosplaying the prince and princess of the contiguous United States. Unless, of course, they’re not, as an anecdote from a new book by Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary and former chief of staff to the First Lady, clearly demonstrates. According to the Washington Post:

[Grisham] is particularly negative about the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom have held senior positions in the White House. She wrote that the first lady and White House staff were called Ivankathe Princess who regularly invoked my father at business meetings, and Grisham nicknamed Kushner the Slim Reaper for his habit of fitting into the plans of others. peoples, to wreak havoc and let them bear the blame.

Tellingly, Grisham writes that Ivanka and Jared attempted to make their way to meet Queen Elizabeth II alongside the President and the First Lady, a blatant violation of protocol during a state visit, but were thwarted when they couldn’t get into the helicopter. I finally figured out what was going on, Grisham writes. Jared and Ivanka thought they were the Royal Family of the United States.

After four years of watching children’s posters for nepotism actively damaging the country with their own incompetence, it’s nice to hear that they were the target of a diplomat you are not on the list. In fact, it’s almost as gratifying as world leaders are visibly asking themselves: Who is this and how did she get here?

Oregon school board bans pride and Black Lives Matter symbols because apparently equality is controversial

Yes, it does, and you’ll never guess which political party is responsible:

An Oregon school board voted on Tuesday to ban educators from displaying pride flags, Black Lives Matter symbols, or other emblems in the classroom that are considered political, quasi-political, or controversial, despite the reluctance of teachers, legislators and residents. The conservative majority in Newberg’s school board voted 4 to 3 to adopt a policy that garnered national attention, criticism and protests in the weeks following its introduction. The decision in suburban Portland follows a pair of recent racist incidents at Newberg public schools. In one, a staff member showed up for work in blackface in an apparent protest over the district’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for employees and was subsequently fired.

Brian Shannon, vice-president of Newberg school boards, presented the measure over the summer. He said in Tuesday night’s meeting that the policy championed and adopted by him and his Conservative colleagues was very straightforward and should not be controversial. We do not pay our teachers to push their political views on our students. This is not their place, said Shannon. Their place is to teach the approved curriculum, and that’s all this policy does, is to make sure that happens in our schools.

