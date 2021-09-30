The PPP protests against the “conceptions” of the Center – Journal





KARACHI: As Prime Minister Imran Khan hands an olive branch to the Sindh government led by the Pakistan People’s Party to improve working relations between the Center and the province, the PPP announced that it would organize a strong protest in Karachi on October 3 against the federal government in a clear indication that a thaw in strained relations is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

The PPP announced on Wednesday that the protest was against the Federal Government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf over rising inflation, the unfair distribution of water from the center and the severe crisis in the supply of electricity and gas in the Sindh and especially any possible movement to run the province of Islamabad.

The decision to organize the event was taken at a meeting of the PPP section in Karachi. Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the party’s town chairman, chaired the meeting.

Participants discussed the possibility of holding a large rally on October 18 to mark the anniversary of the 2007 suicide bombing against the convoy back home of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Later, speaking at a press conference, PPP leaders said the people of Pakistan in general and Sindh in particular were suffering from the incompetence of the PTI government and that it was high time for them. to take to the streets and register a demonstration against certain leaders. .

People in rural Sindh, who already face many problems making ends meet, are now deprived of water, Ghani said.

The situation of farmers in Sindh is worsening. As for urban areas, they only receive promises one after the other. The Rs 1.1 billion package was announced and then promises to renew old projects, but nothing is seen on the ground, he said. There is always a threatening tone from federal ministers to undermine and weaken the elected provincial government.

He also warned the PTI government that any unconstitutional measures aimed at weakening the Sindh provincial government to rule the province from Islamabad would lead to a strong public backlash and that the population would not tolerate any parallel system for the country’s second largest province.

The leader of the PPP asked the federal government to abandon all these plans it was developing against the government of Sindh and to wait for the next general elections for the verdict of the people.

The federal government is laughing at Pakistan all over the world, Ghani said, adding that an irreparable loss to the economy has been caused by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet, which would take years to repair.

PPP cannot stand aside in this situation. We have decided to organize a powerful protest rally on October 3, which will prove to be a people’s verdict against the PTI government and its selected leaders. I suggest my friends in the PTI to mark my words that Sindh will only be ruled under the rule of the people, he said.

The leaders of the PTI dream of a government in Sindh and they can as it is their right, but they should not threaten Sindh. The people of Sindh are not impressed by such threats and they will not accept such a decision from the federal government, he said.

Posted in Dawn, September 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1649186/ppp-up-in-arms-against-centres-designs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos