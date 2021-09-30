Ambassador Iwan presents a bamboo bicycle to the President of Albania





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Bogananta has a unique way of delivering letters confidence from President Joko Widodo to President Albania Ilir Meta. At the end of the event, Ivan Bogananta who is also a charcoal entrepreneur, showcased bamboo bikes made by Indonesian children, hoping to forge a closer bilateral relationship in the future. The handing over of the credentials marked the start of Iwan Bogananta’s tenure as Indonesian Ambassador to Albania, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Sofia received on Thursday, September 30, 2021. On the day of the handover ceremony, which took place on Monday (9/27), Ambassador Iwan traveled to the office of the President of Albania using a special vehicle provided by the local government. The event began with a welcome by the troop of honor, an accreditation ceremony and a restricted meeting. Upon the presentation of the credentials, Ambassador Iwan conveyed the friendly greetings of President Joko Widodo and the people of Indonesia to President Ilir Meta and the people of Albania. The friendly welcome was warmly greeted by President Ilir Meta, who said Indonesia is an important friend and partner in the Asian region. He extended his warm greetings to President Joko Widodo and to the people of Indonesia. Ambassador Iwan also expressed Indonesia’s appreciation for the good relations with Albania that were maintained 27 years ago. In addition to being Ambassador to Albania, Iwan has also served as Indonesian Ambassador to Indonesia Bulgaria and Macedonia.

