Putin praises Erdogan’s ‘useful’ talks





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the three-hour talks “useful” and “productive” as they met to discuss the conflict in Syria. These were their first face-to-face interviews in 18 months. The Russian leader welcomed Erdogan to his Black Sea residence in the resort town of Sochi after two weeks in isolation following a coronavirus outbreak among his collaborators. The two, who did not speak to reporters after the talks, were due to discuss northwestern Syria where regime troops and Moscow have stepped up airstrikes in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara hoped the talks would lead to a return to “a peaceful situation in accordance with our agreement.” In a warm post-negotiation exchange, which included a discussion of their coronavirus antibody levels, Putin thanked Erdogan, calling the visit “useful and informative.” “We will be in contact,” he added. Writing on Twitter, Erdogan called the talks “productive.” Russia and Turkey have historically had a complex relationship, balancing regional rivalries with the search for common ground on economic and strategic interests. In recent years, the two powers have clashed especially in Syria, where Moscow and Ankara support opposing camps in the civil war. In Syria, they sponsored a ceasefire deal in the northwestern Idlib region last year, which is home to the last major jihadist and rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria. Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 11 fighters from a pro-Turkish rebel group were killed in Russian airstrikes outside the city of Afrin on Sunday. , in northern Syria. The War Observer said such Russian raids are rare in this part of Syria, which has been controlled by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies for three years. – ‘Compromise’ – Earlier today, Erdogan told Putin he believes there are great benefits in “Turkey and Russia maintaining stronger relations with each passing day.” The story continues “The steps we have taken with Russia regarding Syria are of the utmost importance,” Erdogan said. “Peace there depends on Turkey-Russia relations.” The two countries also found themselves in different camps in last year’s conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. “The negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive end result,” Putin told Erdogan. He added that they “have learned to find compromises favorable to both parties”. The two countries have come closer in recent years thanks to tensions between Moscow and the West and Ankara’s increasingly delicate relations with its NATO allies. In 2019, Turkey agreed to a multibillion-dollar purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system that led to US sanctions last year. strawberries-ace / pb

