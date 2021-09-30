Migrants ‘will even stop coming’ if Joe Biden reinstates Donald Trump’s border policies





Gov. Ron DeSantis said President Joe Biden’s border control policies created the “crisis” on the country’s southern border.

Attorney General Ashley Moodys ‘office on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against President Joe Bidens’ administration for immigration enforcement. DeSantis, meanwhile, issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from helping with the illegal resettlement of undocumented border crossers.

The state, in its lawsuit, demands that the federal government cease and desist from the capture and release system of apprehending illegal border workers, then giving them a court date and releasing them. US Customs and Border Protection released 225,000 border workers this calendar year.

Speaking on Sean Hannity’s Fox News talk show, the Republican governor criticized the Biden administration for being lax on immigration.

“If they end the captures and releases and reinstate ‘Stay in Mexico’ and finish building the border wall, guess what, (the) crisis will be over. People will even stop coming because they know they won’t be able to, ”DeSantis said.

The DeSantis executive order asks the Biden administration to release more information on the number of people crossing the border who end up resettling in Florida, as well as requiring data such as people’s criminal status and whether they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor called Biden’s border policy an intentional choice.

“Biden made it clear. If you come here, we’ll put you on a bus, we’ll put you on the plane, we’ll send you all over the Fruity Plain, ”DeSantis said. “We have Americans who are struggling to leave Afghanistan, and yet if you just come illegally, you are basically being put on your way to communities across the country. “

DeSantis and Moody, who called the border situation a “fabricated crisis,” noted that in the last full month of former President Donald Trump’s tenure, only 17 border workers have been released with a pending court date. . In July, the Biden administration released 60,607 of them.

However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki this week rebuffed claims that the administration was not following the law.

If they are placed in an alternative to detention, there is also a process requiring a legal document, a document they would have, Psaki said on Monday. As part of this process, Border Patrol officers collect fingerprints, photos, biometric and biographical phone numbers and address in the United States and also perform a background check as part of the process. And those who do not report, like anyone who is in our country without legal status, are subject to deportation by ICE.

The Biden administration said on Wednesday it would seek to end “Staying in Mexico” in the coming weeks. This policy, initiated under Trump, has forced migrants to wait in Mexico for immigration hearings.

In August, the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration must restore Trump’s stay in Mexico policy. DeSantis said the incumbent administration must follow these guidelines.

Immigration has been one of the many recent hot spots between Biden and DeSantis. After sending law enforcement officers to the border in July, DeSantis visited the border with Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott. Both blamed Biden’s “open border policies” for the increase in illegal immigration and crime.

DeSantis is frequently touted as a potential GOP frontrunner for the upcoming presidential election. That area may include Abbott, who, like DeSantis, faces re-election in 2022. However, DeSantis has always played down speculation about 2024.

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this article.

