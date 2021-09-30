Results of the national working meeting of BEM SI: the Jokowi cabinet of many sales of promises that do not keep





Bantul, Gatra.com – The 14th National Working Meeting (Rakernas) of the Indonesian Students Executive Council (BEM SI) decided to issue Warning Letter 1 (SP 1) for the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia. As the two years of leadership of President Joko Widodo – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin approached which fell on October 20, BEM SI felt that there had been a failure in the functioning of the government of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia. “The Indonesian Maju Cabinet has made too many promises today, but they have never been kept,” BEM SI central coordinator Wahyu Suryono Pratama said in a statement Thursday morning (9/30). BEM SI, which consists of representatives from 130 campuses, has held a national working meeting at Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta University since Monday (9/27). According to him, the poor performance of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet started from the systematic weakening of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), then the decline of democracy, the suppression of civil liberties, to past human rights violations. that have not been resolved and continue to produce. In addition, Jokowi’s cabinet is also considered to have failed in managing the pandemic, making improvements without paying attention to environmental aspects and the occurrence of various seizures of living spaces. Based on these various issues, BEM SI published SP 1 for the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet. The letter contains eight demands, namely to seek the issuance of the KPK Perppu and overturn the results of the National Insight Test (TWK), to stop human rights violations against mass protests and to resolve past human rights violations. The government has also been called on to revoke problematic articles of the ITE law that threaten freedom of expression and opinion. “We call on the cabinet to guarantee academic freedom within educational institutions and to issue a Permendikbud regarding sexual violence,” Wahyu continued. The Cabinet was also urged to overturn laws and regulations that harm the environment, such as the Job Creation Law, Minerba Law and other programs. food field. In addition, the Cabinet is required to directly lead the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the performance of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia must also be evaluated. BEM SI will also objectively measure the extent to which state administrators fulfill their obligations. “It is hoped that state administrators must be more responsive to guarantee the rights and aspirations of the people as holders of sovereignty,” Wahyu said. He said that the state administrators composed of the executive, the legislature and the judiciary have been given a mandate from the people, so they must be open to evaluation by the people and have a desire to improve themselves. “Now is the right time to improve. All parts of the nation must have the same vision to make this nation a great and worthy nation,” Wahyu concluded. TO Gatra.com, Wahyudi had previously explained that the requests were submitted to cabinet, not President Jokowi. “So as not to be personal,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gatra.com/detail/news/524390/politik/hasil-rakernas-bem-si-kabinet-jokowi-banyak-obral-janji-yang-tak-ditepati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos