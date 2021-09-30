Idaho dismisses Mike Lindell’s massive fraud claim in state that Trump won by 30 points





The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has shut down MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s claim that the 2020 presidential election votes were stolen from former President Donald Trump in the Idaho, where the former president officially won over 30%. Lindell is pictured during an interview at a rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26, 2021. STEPHEN ZENNER / AFP / Getty

Idaho Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney investigated and refuted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s claim that former President Donald Trump was the victim of massive election fraud presidential election of 2020.

Lindell claimed Idaho’s presidential election was rigged against Trump in 2020, although the former president officially defeated President Joe Biden by a margin of over 30%. A document published on Lindell’s Frank Speech website under the headline “The Big Lie” claims without merit that Trump had votes stolen in all states, including Idaho, where he alleges that around 35,000 votes went from Trump to Biden.

After receiving Lindell’s report, Denney staff traveled to two counties in Idaho last week to investigate the allegations. Denney said in a statement Wednesday that his office “takes free, fair and accurate elections seriously” and is ready to investigate allegations of wrongdoing “when we are subjected to allegations with specific details that we can review. “.

“Once we had the document in hand, we immediately thought there was something wrong,” said Deputy Secretary General Chad Houck. “This document alleged electronic manipulation in all 44 counties. At least 7 counties in Idaho have no electronic step in their vote counting processes … It was a huge red flag, and we knew we could prove or refute quite directly. “

Houck and other election officials visited Butte and Camas counties, distinguishing them because of their small size, which makes recounting easier. The official tally in Butte County showed Trump won with 1,202 votes to 188 for Biden. After a recount, officials quickly determined that Lindell’s document alleging Biden only won 130 votes was false.

“The actual ballots, after manual inspection and manual evaluation in the presence of local representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties, in fact showed exactly the 188 marked votes expected for Biden, and not 130 as claimed,” Houck said.

The only mistake officials discovered in the county was in favor of Trump, with the ex-president winning nine fewer votes in the recount due to a small number of uncounted ballots. In Camas County, Trump collected a single vote for a total of 508 in the recount, while the 149 votes counted for Biden were exactly the same as in the official tally. Houck noted that “0.14% human error” was “well below the assumed difference of 54 votes alleged by the” Big Lie “spreadsheet.”

No credible evidence has been presented to support Lindell’s claims of a stolen election anywhere in the country. A so-called “cyber symposium” hosted by Lindell in August failed to deliver on promises that he would produce evidence, which would inexplicably have allowed the Supreme Court to reinstate Trump as president.

Lindell continued to claim the former president would make an unlikely early return to the White House, although he repeatedly pushed the date back. His latest estimate for Trump’s return is Thanksgiving.

Newsweek has reached out to Lindell for comment.

