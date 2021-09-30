How Beijing’s crackdown is impacting businesses

The evergrande logo is visible in front of a Chinese flag

Not a day has passed in recent months without news of a new wave of repression in one part or another of the Chinese economy.

The multitude of announcements of tough new regulations and tight enforcement of existing rules have targeted many of the country’s largest companies.

As we explained in the first part of this series On recent developments in China, these measures are part of President Xi Jinping’s central political initiative, known as “common prosperity”.

The expression is not new to China. It has been around since the 1950s, when it was used by the founding leader of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong.

The sharp escalation in the use of the term during the year the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also celebrates its 100th anniversary was taken as a signal that it is now central to government policy.

Key to common prosperity policies are Beijing’s attempts to narrow the huge wealth gap between the country’s richest and poorest citizens.

This is a problem that some say both endangers the growth of the world’s second-largest economy and poses an existential threat to the CCP.

The latest moves are seen by some as a way to curb billionaire owners of some of China’s biggest companies to give customers and workers more say in how businesses operate and distribute their income.

“Local movements with a global impact”

The rise of Beijing’s rhetoric in recent months has seen action taken against a dizzying array of Chinese business interests.

Everything from insurance agents, private tutoring companies, real estate developers, and even companies planning to sell stocks in the United States, has come under scrutiny.

Technology industry, in particular, has seen a deluge of action against it, including crackdowns on e-commerce companies, online financial services, social media platforms, gaming companies, cloud providers, carpooling applications and cryptocurrency miners and exchanges.

A number of businesses, including private tutoring companies, have come under scrutiny

These measures are of course having a major impact on the Chinese economy and society, and effects are also being felt around the world.

The country has long been viewed as the factory of the world, as well as a major engine of global economic growth.

Today, the uncertainty surrounding business regulation in China makes it difficult for foreign companies to make decisions about potential investments.

While another way of looking at it is that while there will be some upheaval in the short term as the new rules are implemented, the revamped regulatory framework will remove long term uncertainty. Presumably, that’s how the Chinese government views it, at least.

Crush the mighty ant

Even before it became fully evident that Mr. Xi was seeking to reshape the Chinese economy with his common prosperity policies, Beijing unleashed a shock and an impressive display of its firepower.

Less than a year ago, Jack Ma, the multi-billionaire founder of Alibaba, known for his flamboyant appearances at dazzling corporate events, was set to oversee the world’s biggest stock exchange debut.

The initial public offering of Group of ants, Alibaba’s financial subsidiary and owner of China’s largest digital payment platform, Alipay, was expected to make $ 34.4 billion ($ 25.4 billion).

This would have made Mr. Ma Asia the richest person, but he then gave a controversial speech criticizing the Chinese financial system.

A few days after the address, the sale of the shares was canceled, and the once high-profile Mr. Ma was not seen in public again until January of the following year.

Jack Ma was notably absent after falling victim to Chinese regulators last year

Since Alibaba fined record $ 2.8 billion after an investigation revealed that he had abused his market position for years. Ant also announced a drastic restructuring plan for his business.

Whether or not the episode is officially part of the Common Prosperity Initiative, we can leave it to historians of the future.

What we can say for sure is that Mr. Ma’s dramatic fall and the measures taken against his vast business empire served as a powerful act of openness to the drama that is now reaching every corner of the Chinese economy.

Shaky Debt Tower

China Evergrande Group is another large enterprise which has found its destiny linked to common prosperity policies.

Its core business is real estate development, but the company also has interests in wealth management, electric cars, and food and beverage manufacturing. It even has one of the biggest soccer teams in China, Guangzhou FC.

It’s run by multi-billionaire Hui Ka Yan, who, unlike Jack Ma, actually briefly became Asia’s richest person – in 2017, according to Forbes.

In recent weeks, the debt crisis that engulfed Evergrande has rocked global financial markets.

On its way to becoming one of China’s largest real estate developers, it has accumulated over $ 300 billion in debt.

Beijing now sees heavily indebted real estate companies as a threat to the economy. Evergrande was therefore exactly the kind of company she had in mind when she introduced measures to reduce borrowing in the sector.

Now, without sufficient infusions of borrowed money, the company is struggling to cope with repayments on its existing debts.

According to the Common Prosperity Doctrine, authorities seem more likely to help buyers of Evergrande’s properties and clients of its wealth management business rather than the company itself and its other creditors such as bondholders. and banks.

This notion was supported only this week when China’s central bank, without directly mentioning Evergrande, pledged to protect consumers exposed to the real estate market.

All of this adds up to a major headache for financial markets as the company has seen over 80% of its market value wiped out in the past six months alone.

A boss battle for the game

When in early August, Chinese state media called online gambling “spiritual opium,” it was seen as a red flag.

The news drove shares of game companies like Tencent and NetEase down sharply as the industry braced for further restrictions.

Unsurprisingly, later that same month authorities unveiled plans to further crack down on young players in the country and impose tighter regulations on gaming platforms.

Those under 18 were told they would only be allowed to play for one hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays and that games would only be allowed between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The new regulations mean it will be up to gaming companies to prevent children from breaking the rules, while authorities have said they will increase their control of companies to ensure limits are enforced.

If all this gives the impression that the Chinese government must run out of companies to enforce new rules, Beijing has signaled that the crackdown will continue for years to come.

Last month he published a new 10-point plan, which runs through the end of 2025, outlining tighter regulation of much of the economy.

What is not yet clear is how much these new rules and the much stricter enforcement of existing rules will reshape the world’s second-largest economy.

The result is likely to have major ramifications for all of us, whether we live in China or not.

This is the second in a three-part series devoted to the changing role of China in the world.

Part three will explore the global implications of Beijing’s transformation of the country’s business operations.