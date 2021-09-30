Catching up with Covid: Boris Johnson urged to increase funding for schools





Two of the biggest education unions have jointly called on the prime minister to “keep his promise” on education in the next spending review. Teacher leader Mary Bousted described the decision on how much funding to schools as a “moment of truth for the government”, while head of school principals Paul Whiteman called for a “radically more ambitious investment package “from the Treasury to tackle the learning lost during the pandemic. In their joint submission toComprehensive review of 2021 spending, say NEU teachers’ union and NAHT school leaders union Boris Johnson’s “fi”The new words “on the revival of education” must now be accompanied by concrete proposals and adequate funding “. Exclusive: Sir Kevan Collins resigns following Covid catch-up plan Heads: Schools “need a record amount in these perilous times” Warning:One in five schools facing major cuts They argued that the rejection of the $ 15 billion Covid catch-up plan proposed by former education revival commissioner Sir Kevan Collins was a “very disappointing start”, and that the government must now move on. attack its “legacy of wider underfunding of education”. Catching up with Covid: schools “need ambitious funding” In order to restore funds to 2015 levels, unions said that in 2021-2022, an additional $ 7.3 billion in income funding and $ 2.8 billion in capital funding would be needed per year for the 2 at 19 years old. But Mr Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, argued that the government must go further. “Schools need a radically more ambitious set of investments from the Treasury to get the job done,” he said. “But investing is more than a ‘clawback.’ There must be more ambition for our young people than simply restoring budgets to 2015 levels. This generation of students and the following deserve better. “The government must see education as an investment in the future of this country, not as a drain on the country’s finances. The Education Secretary must seize the opportunity for the full spending review and convince the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to turn rhetoric into investment. And Dr Bousted, deputy secretary general of NEU, said it was a “moment of truth” for the government. “It can either continue the improvement in education funding initiated by the 2019 spending cycle, or go back to the long days of austerity of the 2010s,” she said. “The government ultimately has to decide what kind of country it wants us to be a low-wage, low-skills, low-investment economy or a high-investment, high-skill, high-productivity economy, leading to high wages. raised for its citizens. “Our children deserve a decent future after the chaos of the past 18 months.”

