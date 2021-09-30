Trump support drops 20 points as Ron DeSantis ties in new 2024 poll





Republican support for former President Donald Trump quickly waned, leaving him virtually tied with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new poll of 2024 GOP presidential candidates.

The poll was released on Wednesday and conducted by GOP pollster Carter Wrenn on behalf of the super PAC of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton. He revealed that while Trump still had the support of 26.2% of Republican voters, DeSantis was just behind at 25.2%. Support for Trump has plummeted since a July survey, when he was the first choice of 46% of Republicans. Meanwhile, support for DeSantis nearly doubled from 13% in July.

“These numbers are likely to shock Donald Trump,” Bolton said in a statement. “After 20 years in Afghanistan, it is clear that the Americans are unhappy to leave as we did. Voters were smart enough to see that President Trump started the pullout and legitimized the Taliban through negotiations. They recognize that withdrawal carries more risks for the homeland than maintaining a US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan.

“Biden bears responsibility for the last embarrassing moments and his corresponding drop in support reflects it, but it is no surprise that Trump, like Biden, wanted to step down and shares the blame for the failure,” Bolton added. “National security is important to voters, especially when failure carries greater risk, so you rightly see Conservatives quickly considering options other than Donald Trump.”

Former President Donald Trump was virtually tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a poll of 2024 GOP presidential candidates released Wednesday. DeSantis and Trump are pictured above during a joint press conference in Belleair, Fla. On July 31, 2020.

The poll also found that support for President Joe Biden has fallen 10% overall since July, while support for Biden among independents has fallen by 30%. A slight majority of those polled said “major mistakes” were made by Biden and Trump regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan, while 55% agreed that “it was a mistake for Trump to negotiate with the Taliban” .

Almost 20% of those polled were undecided when asked to choose between a group of 10 potential candidates for the 2024 GOP presidency, including Trump and DeSantis. All of the other single-digit potential candidates surveyed, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley fared better at 7.2% and 6%, respectively. A majority of 57% said that “to move forward we need new leaders and new faces”.

The poll was conducted nationwide with 1,000 likely voters between September 16 and September 18. It has a 3.1% margin of error.

The poll results contradict some other recent polls on the GOP 2024 presidential race. A Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released last week found that 58% of Republicans backed Trump for the nomination, while DeSantis had only 9% support, behind Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who had 13% support. None of the potential candidates have confirmed their candidacy in 2024.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s office for comment, but did not get a response in time for publication.

