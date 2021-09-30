SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – National T20 Cup





SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of National T20 Cup match between Singh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They will face each other for the first time in this season of the T20 National Cup.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Details:

The 12th match of the T20 National Cup will see Sindh take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 30 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Preview:

Sindh to face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the first time in this season’s 12 National T20 Cup match

Sindh are currently placed at the top of this season’s T20 National Cup points table while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently placed in fourth position in the points table.

Sindh have played three games this T20 National Cup season where they have won all of those games while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also played three games this season where they won two games.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 28 ° C on match day with 72% humidity and 6 km / h wind. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Pitch Report:

The surface at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a hitter-friendly wicket and should help hitters immensely in both innings. There is very little help offered for the leaders at the start, and the spinners will be important in the intermediate overs.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 150.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The team that hits the second has some excellent records here. They maintained an 80 win percentage on this field.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Probable XIs:

Sindh: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (week), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood

Bench:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (week), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Ahmed Musaddiq, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal

Bench: Maaz Khan, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Haris

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Anwar Ali is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast pitcher of Sindh. He has crushed 82 runs and has taken 1 wicket in this tournament so far.

Mohammad Rizwan is a right-handed goalkeeper-beater from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has hammered 135 points in this tournament so far.

Mohammad Wasim is an important polyvalent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has scored 45 runs and grabbed 4 wickets in this tournament so far.

Shaheen Afridi is a left-handed batsman and medium-fast left-arm pitcher of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has picked up 8 wickets in this tournament so far.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Choice of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi

Vice-Captain Mohammad Wasim, Anwar Ali

Suggestion to play XI # 1 for the SIN team vs KHP Dream11:

Goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Drummers Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan

Polyvalent Anwar-Ali, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim (VC)

Bowlers Imran Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Suggested SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction to play XI # 2 for Team SIN vs KHP Dream11:

Guardian Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan,

Drummers Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan

All-rounders Anwar-Ali (VC), Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim

Bowlers Imran Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), Shahnawaz Dahani

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Expert Tips:

Mohammad Rizwan will be an excellent choice of captain for the small leagues. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shahnawaz Dahani are the punters here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3.

SIN vs KHP National T20 Cup Match 12 Likely Winners:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to win this match.

