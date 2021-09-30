Turkey’s political realities collide with Erdogan 2023 dreams

Since the lastelectionsin 2019, two debates dominated the turkish political scene: the possibility of early elections and a new electoral system. Opposition parties have called for early elections as the government has repeatedly started talks on new electoral regulations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as he left for the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, told reporters that his AKP party would send thenew electoral proposal to Parliamenton his return. The new law must be confirmed at least one year before polling day, in accordance with the laws in force. Senior AKP officials took the news to the publicthe electoral law must be finalizedby June 2022. Although it has almost become a tradition for the government to revise the rules of the game every electoral cycle, this time thethe public has been kept in the darkas to what the new system will be, as polls show a gradual decline in the popularity of the AKP.

The only change Erdogan has publicly confirmed with his de facto coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), is to lower the electoral threshold by 10%. This national threshold, one of the highest in the world, was established after the 1980 military coup to prevent Islamists and Kurds from entering parliament. Erdogan has repeatedly promised to change this archaic rule. This time he announced that he would be set at7 percent, and some networks have even claimed that it would belowered to 5%. It is plausible, because the deputies vote in division in severalpolls is less than 10 percent. Details of the new proposals are not yet clear, but the government is concerned that the MHP’s waning popularity may now become a burden on the AKP.

The MHP is an ultra-nationalist far-right party dating from the 1960s with a youth wing known as Gray Wolves (GW), with offices throughout Turkey and Europe. Recently, the GW organization has come under scrutiny in Europe for its attacks on Armenians and Kurds, among others. France and Austria havebannedthe movement and other European countries could follow. Now the question of whether to designate GW as a terrorist organization has alsoreachedthe US Congress.

Anti-immigrant andultra-nationalist feelingin Turkey is increasing in all groups. So much so that Erdogan had to declare that Turkey “can no longercarry the burdenof the new wave of immigration. “

Whenever security concerns and nationalist sentiments soar, the MHP has traditionally taken advantage of it in the polls. Yet not this time. How to explain this riddle? There are three main processes at work.

First, the ideological spectrum of political parties has changed since the transition in 2018 from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system, marked by strong executive power and weak checks and balances. The loss of votes predicted in the polls for the two government parties must be interpreted as the government’s incompetence to provide solutions to the country’s key problems, “Selvin Korkmaz, political analyst and executive director of the country, told Al-Seren. ‘institute IstanPol. Monitor. “So far they have been nourished by ideological positions. For the MHP, these were ultra-nationalist and defense policies. Every time there was a terrorist attack, or an outbreak of Kurdish problems or a security problem, the popularity of the MHP increased. Now is the economic crisis.

The MHP has also lost strength in its ideological stance. For example, no one remembers the last time MHP members supported the concerns of Turkish Uyghurs. As uncontrolled migration to Turkey has skyrocketed, the MHP has remained silent and aligned with the AKP. Turkish citizenship is devalued, now on sale to Arabs and where are the upper echelons of the MHP? “Said a junior member of the MHP who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.” The Gray Wolves are a hierarchical organization where the respect for elders is the norm. This is why you will not hear complaints from the public, but there is a strong resentment among the grassroots

The second explanation is that the ultranationalist movement has split into itself. While MHP vote share projections are declining, the Happy (happy) birthday, aBreak awaygroup of theMHPwho is now in opposition, is on the rise.

Additionally, other opposition parties, such as the Republican People’s Party (CHP) have capitalized on anti-immigrant and anti-refugee sentiment and growing security vulnerability. The CHP’s harsh criticisms of government policies and growing discontent with the changing demographics forced Erdogan to change his rhetoric about refugees. The MHP, however, has been slow and incompetent in controlling Erdogan’s pro-Muslim Brotherhood and pro-Arab policies, the junior MHP member said. He argued that the leadership is happy to share the benefits of being in government and has given full support to the AKP. Even when the AKP changes its tone and comes back to a nationalist point of view, we are still late. We have lost the case, he added.

That said, the Right Party has several outspoken members onsocial mediawith wide reach to provoke anti-Syrians,anti-afghan, anti-refugeestatements. Initially, Turkish elites both on the left and among the Islamists attempted to soften these statements by denouncing racism and discrimination, but the popular backlash was too broad and too strong to resist. They quietly withdrew.

Now Erdogan and the AKP are working to “keep refugees out of sight, out of the news,” said an academic who works for a pro-government think tank, speaking on condition of anonymity. We won’t be hearing about issues with refugees or seeing a lot of pictures about them in the coming months. The conversation will center on the Kurdish issue because it further divides the opposition, as anti-refugee sentiments not only unite the opposition but also help it grow in numbers from the AKP-MHP base. Thus, all media are invited to restrict their reporting on refugees.

Finally, MHP is now seen as part of the problem. Economic struggles, increasing illegal immigration, youth unemployment and corruption are all associated with government, and the MHP is now part of the establishment. Yunus Sozen, assistant professor of political science at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY, told Al-Monitor, I think the national electoral threshold is not necessarily lowered because the MHP votes are falling (although they seem to be), but that’s probably because the MHP wanted to gain leeway. “

With a threshold of 7%, said Sozen, the MHP can participate in elections outside electoral alliances, with more bargaining power. If both coalition parties lowered the threshold to 7%, without any further changes, “it would be a great victory for the MHP’s bargaining power in the ruling alliance,” Sozen said. If the alliance in power continues, “the best scenario for the MHP is a parliamentary distribution of seats where the AKP does not acquire a parliamentary majority but depends on the MHP for it”. If a 7% threshold is the only change, “it would tell me that the AKP seems to agree to depend on the MHP in parliament, in exchange for the presidency.

Although the MHP has shared political power with the AKP for the past five years, they have failed to broaden their own political base. AKP still needs MHP, but for how long, we ask? Said a senior AKP official working for military security agencies. “They could be rejected if their contributions decrease and become a handicap for Erdogan. Now it is clear that [MHP leader Devlet]Bahceli is an obstacle to any kind of Kurdish awareness. New electoral laws may need to take this into account. Bahceli ultranationalism has become anti-Kurdish rather than pro-Turkish, and that is costing us.