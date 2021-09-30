Takeaways from Trump’s aide’s tale of the chaotic White House





NEW YORK (AP) Fierce crises. Family gossip. Little nicknames.

Stephanie Grisham, formerly White House press secretary and chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump, is releasing a book next week that paints a deeply unflattering picture of Donald Trump, a man with a terrifying temper who ogled a young aide and tried to impress dictators while he was president, she writes.

Grisham, who has the distinction of never having held a press briefing while she was the White House press secretary, traces her path from low-level press wrestler to Trump’s inner circles, and her gradual disillusionment with the family and his eventual resignation after January 11. 6 insurrection.

As Trump’s many critical books have done, Grishams Ill Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House has angered Trump. He criticized the book and its author in very personal terms, saying in a statement that Grisham was paid by a radical left-wing publisher to say things bad and wrong.

Highlights of the book include:

ABOUT MELANIA TRUMP

Grisham describes the former first lady as a figure of Marie Antoinette who refused to condemn violence on the United States Capitol on January 6 as Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of 2020 election results.

Grisham writes that she texted Melania Trump as the scene unfolded. Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but that there is no room for lawlessness and violence? she says she asked. She writes this literally a minute later and while she was preparing a photoshoot of a new rug she had selected yes you read that right Melania Trump sent me back a one word answer: No.

It was a breaking point for Grisham, who both praises the former first lady’s off-camera temperament and offers insight into her idiosyncrasies. She writes that Melania Trump’s habit of avoiding public appearances was so extreme that the Secret Service unofficially nicknamed her Rapunzel because she stayed in her tower, never going down.

She also writes that Melania Trump responded to the saga of adult movie star Stormy Daniels and her husband’s allegations of infidelity by tweeting a photo of her on the arm of a handsome military aide and insisting at one point given to travel alone.

I don’t want to be like Hillary Clinton, Melania Trump reportedly told Grisham. She walked over to Marine One holding her husband’s hands after the news from Monica and it didn’t look right.

ON TRUMP

His temper was terrifying. And it could be directed at anyone, whether they deserve it or not, Grisham writes. He questioned people’s confidence, their looks, their intelligence, whatever he thought would hurt someone’s psyche the most.

Trump had a particular contempt, she said, for White House lawyers. He didn’t like them telling him that the things he wanted to do were unethical or illegal.

Staff, she says, often deceived Trump to avoid his anger, and tried to temper his worst impulses by stalling or distracting in a White House where everything was like a burning clown car speeding through a warehouse full of fireworks.

#ME TOO

Grisham writes that, while in the press, she noticed that Trump was unusually interested in a young and very handsome press secretary from his team, asking him where the woman was, if she would travel with him. while traveling overseas and asking Grisham to bring aid to his office cabin on Air Force One.

Put it on TV. Keep her happy, promote her, she claims Trump would tell her. Let’s bring her over here and look at her ass, she says she was told he said it once.

Grisham also remembers the uncomfortable encounters she had with the President, including noting him one day that she wasn’t wearing tights. On one occasion, she writes, he asked her then-boyfriend if she was good in bed.

On another occasion he asked me to contact a prominent Arizona supporter. He wanted me to advise her not to wear dresses and sleeveless tops anymore, saying they didn’t flatter her and it wasn’t pretty.

You’re talking to her though, he would have told her. I can’t with MeToo and all.

A BAD CALL

Trump reportedly felt compelled to respond to Daniels’ accusations about the size of his genitals. Grisham says she received an embarrassing phone call from the president aboard Air Force One, who assured her everything was fine there.

Uh, yes sir, she said as she answered. Never in two million years had I thought of having a conversation with the President of the United States about his penis. Fortunately, the call ended soon after.

DICTATORS

He always seemed to want dictators to respect him, Grisham writes, pointing in particular to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who staff suspected of arranging an attractive interpreter and coughing to catch Trump off guard.

She described a meeting at the Group of 20 meeting in Osaka in 2019, when Trump appeared determined to appease the Russian leader. Okay, I’m gonna be a little harder on you for a few minutes. But it’s for the cameras, and then they go off to talk. You understand, she says, saying Trump.

Grisham also writes that Trump has often said crazy things to foreign leaders that ranged from the absurd to the baffling.

Trump liked to order cabinet secretaries, staff or anyone else seated near him to give this dictator or whatever he wanted, she wrote. I think he must have thought it made him look tough and powerful. As for us ? We usually walked slowly or ignored the president and very rarely did exactly what he asked.

JEALOUSY

The book describes deep jealousy among staff and within the Trump family. Melania Trump had a nickname for Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and senior White House adviser: the princess, she claims.

The princess is still running to her father, Grisham said, with the first lady complaining often.

Grisham remembers how she and her husband, Jared Kushner, tried to be part of an official greeting ahead of a state dinner in the UK hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States on the same level as William and Kate in the United Kingdom, she writes. She also blames Kushner for the loss of Trump last November.

ON HIS ROLE

One of the reasons, Grisham writes, why she did not want to hold official press briefings was that she knew that sooner or later the President would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that would do me. pass for a fool.

Indeed, at one point, she says, Trump asked her to piece together his perfect phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which led to his first impeachment, and to use two voices on the hall stage. briefing. She writes that Trump has also constantly asked her if the press can be removed from the White House.

THE HAIR

The trumps hair, she writes, is much longer than I had imagined, like several inches from end to end. He cuts it himself with a pair of huge scissors that could possibly cut a ribbon at an opening of one of its properties.

What about its distinctive hue? She says there was no tanning bed in the White House. The president’s look was created with makeup that he put on his face every morning, as if he was going to appear on a TV show. What he was, in a way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/25b7dbdaaafd46a5e95df14c7d2f3b39

