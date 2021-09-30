China declines aid presence in the Pacific

In November 2018, Port Moresby was a sea of ​​red in preparation for the APEC Leaders Summit. Chinese flags covered all roads in Papua New Guinea’s capital while aid from China was literally displayed at every traffic light. While the Chinese president added a two-day official state visit to the start of the summit, it was indeed Xi’s spectacle as the lifelong president charmed businessmen and politicians. As traditional aid partners scooped part of the narrative with a questionable electrification pledge and debated the naval base, Xi Jinping kept the city talking for many weeks after the dignitaries left.

And not just among PNG’s elites. Obtaining two new diplomatic allies in Kiribati and the Solomon Islands over the next 12 months has led many to argue that China’s influence and presence in the region is only going in one direction: towards the top.

But an indicator documented in the annual update of the Lowy Institutes Pacific Aid Map tells a different story. New data added to the Pacific Aid Map dataset and released this week reveals that 2018 may have been the culmination of China’s aid engagement in the region.

The map reveals that overall aid to the Pacific, after increasing 25 percent to nearly $ 2.9 billion in 2018, fell 15 percent in 2019 to a total of $ 2.44 billion. Much of this decline was to be expected, with the increase in 2018 due to disbursements from major multilateral loan projects in Fiji and PNG, and a large one-time disbursement from the United States to Palau to settle its arrears of disbursements. Pact of free association. . In total, eight of the top ten donors provided less foreign aid in 2019 than they did the year before.

Despite this decline, aid to the Pacific in 2019 remained 6% higher than in 2017, excluding inflation.

China’s aid contracted the most among all bilateral donors. Chinese aid to the Pacific fell 31%, from US $ 246 million in 2018 to US $ 169 million in 2019, its lowest level of aid to the region since 2012. China is also becoming less generous. In 2018, 59% of all Chinese aid to the Pacific came in the form of grants and 41% in the form of concessional loans. In 2019, those numbers were almost the opposite: 33% of Chinese aid to the Pacific came in the form of grants and 67% in the form of loans. Chinese aid to the Pacific peaked at $ 287 million in 2016.

Preliminary analysis for 2020 gives no indication of a significant rebound in Chinese support despite the Covid-19 crisis presenting the Pacific with its biggest economic and health crisis in decades. China has provided some support in the form of personal protective equipment and high-level briefings, and belatedly succeeded in integrating small amounts of its Sinopharm vaccine into national vaccine deployments in PNG, Islands. Solomon and Vanuatu with its expatriate citizens (and some politicians) apparently the most important recipients. Overall, however, China’s response to the crisis in the Pacific is paltry compared to nearly every other major donor in the region.

There are many possible reasons why Chinese aid is declining.

The Pacific may be less interested in Chinese aid offers than in the past. Debt levels have increased and Pacific countries have limited fiscal space to take out new loans. The type of loans that China offers, financed by the Import-Export Bank of China and implemented by state-owned enterprises, may not be as attractive to Pacific countries as the existing alternatives and new.

Pacific leaders are also more wary of large Chinese projects given the region’s mixed record to date. Traditional partners have also redoubled their efforts to provide viable and attractive alternatives to many of the opportunities that China may once have been the only partner to offer.

It may be part of a global downward trend in Chinese lending. A recent to study from the China-Africa Research Initiative (CARI) at Johns Hopkins University found a similar 30% drop in Chinese loans to Africa in 2019. The Financial Time reports that loans from the Development Bank of China and the Export-Import Bank of China, the main sources of lending for the Pacific, collapsed from a peak of US $ 75 billion in 2016 to just US $ 4 billion in 2019.

Companies are still increasing China’s presence and influence in the region without the need for direct government support in the form of loans.

Chinese aid can also be quite irregular due to the scale of some of the investments it plans to make in the Pacific. If large commitments such as the Ramu 2 hydroelectric project or the PNG National Road Network were actually implemented, the image of Chinese aid to the Pacific would radically change.

It is also possible that Chinese aid has achieved its objective. Chinese loans have been used as a vehicle to attract state-owned enterprises to the region. These state-owned enterprises are now well established and compete in business activity at all levels. According to the Chinese investment statistics, Chinese construction activity in the region amounted to US $ 958 million in 2017, nearly six times more than its foreign aid activity. These companies are still increasing China’s presence and influence in the region without the need for direct government support in the form of loans.

Although Chinese aid is in decline, it remains among the top four donors to the Pacific. Aid is not the only way to strengthen influence in the region. Recent bilateral discussions between Xi Jinping and King Tupou VI of Tonga and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare indicate that China has certainly not forgotten the Pacific. But words won’t get him any further. Pacific leaders will rightly question how deep China’s interests in the region are if this downward trend in support continues, especially as the region faces this unique economic shock induced by the pandemic.