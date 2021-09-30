The pension reform plan is raging





ISLAMABAD:

The president of the Remuneration and Pensions Committee has resigned because of the intervention of the government in its work and the differences concerning the consultation of the former heads of the previously constituted committees.

Nargis Sethi, former principal secretary to the prime minister, has tendered her resignation as chairman of the committee, sources at the finance ministry told the Express Tribune.

She is the second head of the commission that has bowed out in the past over a year.

His resignation left a question mark over the government’s strategy to deal with a problem Prime Minister Imran Khan called last year “more serious than circular debt”. It could also lead to the waste of important work that the commission has done so far to deal with compensation structures.

After his resignation, the commission became dysfunctional again. Previously, due to a lack of political will and ambiguity over his ownership, Commission President Abdul Wajid Rana resigned in July of last year.

Contacted, the Ministry of Finance did not comment on the development of the situation.

Sources said Sethi decided to resign after the finance ministry asked him to seek advice from Dr Ishrat Husain, a former adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms and head of the Wages and Pensions Commission in 2009. She was also invited to welcome new members from the private sector, mainly accountants and a banker, they added.

Sources close to Sethi said the president was unwilling to seek advice from previous leaders and wanted to complete the job independently of any outside influence.

The finance ministry did not respond to whether the president had a difference of opinion on the proposal to include members of the private sector, including a banker, on the commission.

Read The 2020 Pension Commission

Another official said the finance ministry approached Husain, asking him to advise Sethi informally. Husain remained in Imran Khan’s cabinet until the end of last month.

Sources said there were also differences of opinion on the creation of a pension fund and its management. Pakistan had taken out a loan of $ 75 million from the World Bank in the name of pension reform. The government pays 480 billion rupees in pensions, which is almost equivalent to the annual wage bill of current government employees. Of the 480 billion rupees earmarked for pensions in the current fiscal year, 360 billion rupees is earmarked for military pensions.

The federal government had established the Compensation and Pensions Commission to assess the salary structures of federal and provincial government employees as well as the military with a view to achieving consistency and examining the need for a further increase.

The Compensation and Pensions Commission had almost finalized its recommendations to address the compensation structure issues.

Sources said significant work has been done on the new pay scales for civilian and military employees. The committee had almost finalized the revised calculation method for housing, transport and medical allowances.

The commission planned to recommend a review of all special allowances currently available to civilian and military employees, they added. The government recently approved a special 25% allowance for the armed forces. The commission also developed formulas for reducing disparities, correcting annual increases and balancing wages between provincial and federal government employees after the 18th Amendment.

The committee’s deliberations also included fixing the remuneration of various entities and special salary packages for technocrats.

There were also deliberations on fixing the remuneration for non-pensionable services, reviewing special salaries for regular departments like the railways, the anti-narcotics force and the airport security force.

Sources said the second part of the pension reform report was under deliberation due to the unavailability of data and understandings in some quarters.

A few years ago, a complaint was filed about ghost pensioners by the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan and the National Bank of Pakistan.

Since the commission had already done important work, there was no need to hire more people at the last stage of the work, according to officials working in the commission.

Following Sethi’s resignation, the new president could revisit the entire fiscal year, which could further delay the resolution of a budget problem that threatens the country’s fiscal sustainability.

The finance ministry had also wasted a lot of time hiring an actuarial firm, which is now expected to submit its report by the end of this year.

Contrary to claims that bureaucrats are underpaid, a study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) found that civil servants earn 20% more than their private sector counterparts.

The “Cash Poor, Perk (Plots, Privileges) Rich” report found that the bureaucracy enjoyed huge benefits without properly disclosing their payslips, which in the case of the top 22 rank is 10 times the salary base average officer.

Posted in The Express Tribune on September 30, 2021.

