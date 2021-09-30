Boris Johnson live news: leave program ends despite expert warnings over job losses





Related Video: Boris Johnson Says Fuel Crisis Is ‘Stabilizing’, Urges Drivers To Refuel As Normal The government’s leave scheme ended today after supporting millions of British workers over the past 18 months, despite concerns over the possibility of hundreds of thousands of job losses in the months to come. Estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that nearly a million workers are still expected to receive support at the end of September, while economists have warned that there would likely be an increase in unemployment due to the end of the regime. . The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned this week that workers in London would likely be hit hardest by the end of the program, with employees in the capital the most precarious. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend his leave in the 10 sectors most affected by the disruption caused by Covid-19, such as passenger air transport, travel agencies and retail sales. retail through stalls and markets. The withdrawal of leave is likely to have a devastating impact on countless families already facing a winter of skyrocketing energy bills. The government must rethink its approach or the country could face a coronavirus Black Thursday, said Christine Jardine, the party’s treasury spokeswoman. Show last update



1632986963 Minister insists that many opportunities are available for people facing job losses A government minister insisted that there are plenty of opportunities for people facing job losses at the end of the leave scheme. There are a lot of opportunities for people now. There is never an easy time to end these measures, Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky News. They have been extremely important, but it is also time to recognize that we are now, thankfully, out of the teeth of this pandemic… and we are in a situation where normal opportunities are back for people to embrace. Mr Clarke added that there will be a range of options for those who find themselves out of work and the unemployment rate has fallen for seven months in a row. We never said we can protect all jobs… I think we have to be totally honest about this, the Covid pandemic has taken its toll on our economy, it has changed some things, he said . My message to people would be that there are these opportunities out there. You can find more of his comments below: Conrad DuncanSeptember 30, 2021 8:29 AM 1632986417 Unable to estimate how many people will lose their jobs after leave, Minister says It is impossible to estimate how many people will lose their jobs as the leave scheme ends today, a minister said. Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky News on Thursday that job losses due to the end of the program were “part of the process” of ending the coronavirus crisis. Obviously there will be a variety of results, I don’t have an estimate with me today. There will be job losses, Clarke said. The leave protected 11.6 million jobs in total… at some point you have to end these emergency measures. Jobs for people will be created just as some have very unfortunately been lost, this is part of the process of coming out of the crisis and returning to normalcy. Conrad DuncanSeptember 30, 2021 8:20 AM 1632985626 The graphic below from Sky News Scott Beasley shows how the leave regime has changed over time – from a peak of nearly nine million jobs in spring 2020 to around two million in summer 2021: Conrad DuncanSeptember 30, 2021 8:07 AM 1632985214 Sunak faces appeal to extend leave amid warnings of job losses Chancellor Rishi Sunak faces last-minute calls to extend the leave scheme for certain sectors of the economy amid warnings that workers in London will likely be hit hardest by the end of the program. Economic policy supported millions of jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the end of programs raised fears of a tidal wave of job losses in the months to come. Our political correspondent, Ashley cowburn, has the full story below: Conrad DuncanSeptember 30, 2021 8:00 AM 1632984720 Hello and welcome to The independentlive coverage of UK politics today. Conrad DuncanSeptember 30, 2021 7:52 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-news-brexit-furlough-b1929696.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos