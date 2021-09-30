PM Modi had a very successful visit to the United States: Ambassador Sandhu





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very successful visit to the United States where he held his first bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and had a good, frank and substantial exchange with like-minded Quad leaders during the their first summit in person, the envoy from India here mentioned. The remarks by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu came at a dinner hosted by Indiaspora on Wednesday. We have just had a very successful visit here, said Sandhu. The dinner was attended by the whos who of the Indo-American community. Prominent members of the Indo-American community had gathered for the first time in the nation’s capital after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. Bilateral meeting During the visit, there was an important bilateral meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi, the first since the inauguration of the Biden-Harris administration in January of this year. The two leaders had previously met in 2014 and 2016 when Biden was the country’s vice president. So it was not the first time they had met, but the bilateral meeting was very good, Sandhu said in his first public appearance after Prime Minister Modi’s visit last week. The interaction with Vice President Kamala Harris went very well, he said. The Quad Summit hosted by Biden at the White House and attended by Modi and their counterparts from Japan and Australia went really well, he said. There has been a good, frank and substantial exchange between the four leaders, ”he said, adding that there are practical areas in which the company is advancing quite far. In fact, in vaccines, the four countries are joining their respective forces and we are on track to produce one billion vaccines by 2022 that will be distributed in the Indo-Pacific, especially Southeast Asia, Sandhu said. Also Read: Seeds Have Been Sown For A Stronger India-US Friendship: Modi During his stay in Washington DC, Prime Minister Modi had two further bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. During his travels, the United States handed over 150 historical antiques to India, which the Prime Minister took with him on his return to India. From Washington DC, the Prime Minister traveled to New York where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly. Quickly going through some of the important areas during the trip in addition to the strategic areas, Sandhu said the prime minister had a good exchange on regional issues as well as other international challenges. Quad is a group of like-minded countries coming together because today’s challenges are much more international in nature. For example, Covid, he said. The United States, India, Australia and Japan had shaped the long-standing proposal to set up the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition in 2017 to counter China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region. When it comes to affordable health care, he said, India is an important partner. There is a huge margin for us, bilaterally, to help each other and also for third countries, he said. As India resumes vaccine exports, he noted that there would be close cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries. Digital, IT, start-ups and innovation hold great promise in bilateral relations with the United States. Climate change, the environment and knowledge and education are other major areas of cooperation between the two countries.

