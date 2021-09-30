World urged to engage with Afghans





By XU WEIWEI and JAN YUMUL in Hong Kong | China Daily | Update: 2021-09-30 09:23

Taliban operatives guard a checkpoint on a main street in Kabul on August 29, 2021. [Photo/Agencies]

Dispute over UN representation comes as leaders highlight need for help

Although no Afghan voice was heard during the United Nations General Assembly session that ended this week, the Taliban government cannot be ignored for the sake of the Afghan people, the leaders said and national experts.

Ghulam Isaczai, the ambassador to the UN for the government overthrown in August, on Sunday withdrew his name from a list of speakers who were due to address the general debate the following day at the 76th session of the General Assembly of Nations United.

This development has left Afghanistan without a representative to address the UN body. It has also added weight to widespread calls to the international community not to ignore the Taliban government, for the sake of desperate Afghans facing escalating difficulties.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister in the interim Taliban government, had requested that a representative of the Taliban be allowed to speak at the UN general debate, and he also appointed their spokesperson based in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the world body. But the nomination has yet to be approved by the nine-member credentials committee, which includes the United States, China and Russia.

The assembly should be called to vote in November on which competing delegations should represent Afghanistan at the UN, according to Agence France-Presse.

Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies in Pakistan, said it was a legitimate request by the Taliban to have their representative in Monday’s session on the last day of the annual meeting. of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. You can’t represent a country “if a government doesn’t exist or doesn’t exist anymore,” Gul said, referring to the old government.

The Taliban’s interim government deserves the right to engage with other countries, speakers from a number of countries said.

In a virtual address to the General Assembly on Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the UN to mobilize the international community to provide financial assistance to Afghanistan during the country’s crisis.

“If we neglect Afghanistan right now, according to the UN, half of the Afghan population is already vulnerable, and by next year nearly 90% of the Afghan population will fall below the poverty line “, did he declare.

Humanitarian crisis

“There is a huge humanitarian crisis looming. And this will have serious repercussions not only for Afghanistan’s neighbors, but everywhere.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, urged the international community to continue to engage with the Taliban and support the Afghan people, stressing the importance of “distinguishing between humanitarian aid and political differences. “.

“It is also important to continue the dialogue with the Taliban,” he said on the first day of the general debate on September 21. “Boycotting them would only lead to polarization and reactions, while the dialogue could be fruitful.”

Farhan Mujahid Chak, associate professor of political science for Gulf Studies at the University of Qatar, said the Emir of Qatar’s speech was important because it underscored the emerging regional consensus that governments and international organizations should engage with the interim Taliban government.

Such action is crucial to prevent a resumption of violence, a humanitarian crisis, new waves of refugees and a rapid descent into new instability, Chak said.

He noted that Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors have reached a broad consensus on how to move forward, and that includes separating politics from the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the General Assembly on Saturday, called on the international community to help Afghanistan.

“(The) world must do its duty in providing aid to the people of war-torn Afghanistan where women, children and minorities are in need,” he said, adding that he was imperative that the country not be used as a base for spreading terror. .

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Saturday that the political process in Afghanistan could not advance without the cooperation of the Taliban.

Security Council resolutions are needed to move this process forward, he said. Russia has acted “to facilitate inter-Afghan reconciliation and the inter-Afghan political process,” he added.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday urged foreign governments to act to prevent a financial collapse in the country that would trigger massive outflows of migrants, though he said Italy refused to recognize the government taliban.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Taliban Foreign Ministry, stressed that Afghanistan wishes to maintain friendly relations with the international community, including countries in the region.

Xinhua and the agencies contributed to this story.

Xinhua and the agencies contributed to this story.

