Jokowi’s speech, what’s new with the G30S / PKI remake?





Jakarta – Speech to make a movie remake Betrayal of G30S / PKI of the New Order era, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). However, so far news of the plan remake this controversial film is not yet clear. President Jokowi once expressed his wish to see remake G30S / PKI Films in 2017. At that time, Jokowi wanted millennials to be able to make G30S historical films that are suitable for them. “For millennials, of course, there should be more movies that can get them in,” Jokowi said during a meeting in Mangunsuko village, Shaman, Magelang, Central Java on September 18, 2017. At that time, Jokowi considered that the new version of the film directed by Arifin C Noer should be made so that the new generation of children understand the dangers of the ideology of the Soviet Union. In this way, young people can understand the ICP. “Let understand they are the danger of communism. Let them know about the PKI as well, ”Jokowi said at the time, when the subject of watching the G30S / PKI movie was in turmoil. Tjahjo Kumolo, then Home Secretary, interpreted that Jokowi wanted the new version of the G30S / PKI film to contain a clear story. History should not be manipulated. “Due to the meaning Costs, yes it is pure history. The real story without historical manipulation to highlight a person, group or leader is for the nation, ”Tjahjo said in Jakarta on September 20, 2017. Meanwhile, the then coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, Wiranto, viewed President Jokowi’s speech to reproduce the G30S / PKI film as a rational move. The history of the past should be understood by the present generation (millennials) with a contemporary feel. “The president’s suggestion to study national history by adjusting the presentation method so that it is easy for millennials to understand is something very rational,” Wiranto said at a press conference at the office of the coordination ministry for political, legal and security affairs. , Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat, Central Jakarta, Sunday (9/24/2017). . Wiranto said technology has changed a lot over time. Technology has also changed the behavior of the younger generation a lot.

