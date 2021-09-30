S-400 Missiles: What weapons were banned in the United States that Turkey insisted on acquiring?





4 hours ago You cannot play audio or video with this device Visual text, The S-400 missiles are as follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with US broadcaster CBS that his government is planning to buy a second batch of S-400 missiles from Russia. But a State Department spokesman immediately said: “We warn Turkey against purchasing additional military equipment from Russia.” The Ankara government appears to be ignoring Washington’s warnings, as it has done before. What did Erdogan say? On CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, host Margaret Brennan asked this question. “Looks like you are still considering buying another S-400 missile, doesn’t it? Responding to a question, Erdoanan said, “We will buy it in the near future. No one can interfere in the affairs of another country. theirs. The reporter repeated the statement and said, “Do you mean yes”. Erdogan immediately replied, “What do you mean? Yes of course. American reaction According to Reuters, a State Department spokesperson was immediately questioned about his government’s response to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments. “We warn Turkey, we warn at all levels, we reach all levels, and we miss the fact that it no longer has S-400 missiles and no longer buys military equipment from Russia “said the spokesperson. . “Sanctions will result” “We will continue to tell Turkey in detail that any new weapon it buys from Russia could lead to new sanctions, in addition to the sanctions imposed in December 2020,” he said. Quote in pictures, Getty Images Photo caption, S-400 missiles are one of the most dangerous missiles used in air strikes The State Department spokesman also said that Washington sees Turkey as an ally and ally of the country, and is now looking for ways to strengthen its partnership with Turkey, “although there are differences of opinion. different points of view “. In December last year, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Turkey for Ankara’s supply of S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia. In April 2021, the CAATSA embargo went into effect and Turkey was banned from purchasing weapons from the United States. Quote in pictures, Reuters The US House of Representatives approved CAATSA sanctions in 2017. The bill also paves the way for sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The two countries are members of the NATO alliance, although they have many military differences. Turkey is currently in talks to buy the missiles from Russia, and it looks like Ankara will ignore America’s anger over the move. Erdogan said in an interview with CBS that he was sending a message to President Joe Biden. “I tell Biden, it’s necessary. We already bought the F35 plane. We paid $ 1.4 billion but the United States did not give us the $ 1 billion and $ 400 million. Why these weren’t they given to us, when we paid for them? “ President Erdogan is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, and other issues to be discussed include the situation in northwestern Syria. How do S-400 missiles work? These missiles have a radar that monitors the movement of the air, which immediately sends information to a truck loaded with missiles.

This is followed by an assessment of what has been observed in the air and how it can be targeted.

As soon as the target recognizes the vehicle carrying the missiles, it orders the firing of a missile

Information about the launch site will be sent to the vehicle most likely to be targeted and the missile will be launched into the air.

Then another radar for missiles is aimed at the target The first batch of S-400 missiles was acquired by Turkey in mid-2019.

