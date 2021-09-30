PM Modi inaugurates CIPET and lays the foundations for 4 new medical schools in Rajasthan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Central Institute of Petrochemical Technology (CIPET) in Jaipur via video conference. In addition, he also laid the foundation stone for four new medical schools in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts in Rajasthan. During his inaugural address, Prime Minister Modi said that the start of construction of four new medical schools in Rajasthan and the inauguration of the Institute of Petrochemical Technology in Jaipur is an important milestone. Speaking about plastic and waste management rules, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said awareness programs are also being carried out in 10 CIPET centers across the country, including Jaipur. He congratulated the dignitaries of the initiative during his virtual address. Further, the Prime Minister pointed out that the start of work on four medical schools in Rajasthan and CIPET-Jaipur is a key step in India’s autonomy during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since 2014, the central government has approved 23 new medical schools for Rajasthan. Of these, seven medical schools are already operational and we are laying the groundwork for four of them today,” he said. added. Ayushman Bharat program in Rajasthan Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that under the Ayushman Bharat program, more than 3.50 lakhs of people received free treatment in Rajasthan. In addition, he revealed that 2,500 health and wellness centers have started operating in Rajasthan, thereby strengthening health facilities in villages and countryside. Further, the Prime Minister pointed out that India’s healthcare system is divided on many levels. “There was a lack of connectivity and collective approach in health systems between states,” Prime Minister Modi said The prime minister added that there was a gap between primary health care and large hospitals and therefore measures had to be taken to remove bottlenecks. Therefore, the government has been working on a new medical system for the whole country, added Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, the Prime Minister added that the AIIMS network is being extended to all nooks and crannies of the country. “Whether it’s AIIMS, medical schools or even super-specialized hospitals, it’s very important to quickly expand their network to every nook and cranny of the country. Today we can say with satisfaction that India is going beyond 6 AIIMS towards a strong network. of more than 22 AIIMS ”, added Prime Minister Modi According to the Prime Minister, more than 170 new medical schools have been established in India and work is rapidly continuing on more than 100 new medical schools. In 2014, the total number of student and medical student places in the country stood at nearly 82,000, Prime Minister Modi said. “We want to make sure that every district has at least one medical school or institution that provides postgraduate medical education,” he said. “Medical seats have doubled in Rajasthan” During his remarks, Prime Minister Modi praised the progress of medical education and said that medical seats have more than doubled in Rajasthan during this period. According to the Prime Minister, medical seats have more than doubled in Rajasthan. UG seats have increased from 2,000 to over 4,000. PG seats were under 1,000 in Rajasthan, which has reached 2,100 today, Prime Minister Modi said. Medical education should be provided in Hindi and other languages In an important announcement, Prime Minister Modi informed that under the new national education policy, medical education will be provided in Hindi and other Indian languages, Prime Minister Modi said. From now on, every Indian, regardless of their region of origin, can now become a doctor. It is essential that everyone on the social ladder has the opportunity to undergo medical training. Providing reservations to young OBC and EWS supports the same vision – PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/4fkZJZvius BJP (@ BJP4India) September 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/pm-modi-inaugurates-cipet-lays-foundation-of-4-new-medical-colleges-in-rajasthan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos