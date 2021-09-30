Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic created obstacles in CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/file Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledges the slow pace of work on CPEC projects. Said it was because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that pace of work is accelerating now. He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Matiari in Lahore 600 KV transmission line carried out under CPEC.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted on Thursday that the pace of work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects has slowed, saying it was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the prime minister has promised to step up the pace of work on projects being carried out under the aegis of the multibillion-dollar CPEC project.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the new 886 km long 600 KV transmission line from Matiari in Sindh to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Matiari-Lahore transmission line is a project at the cutting edge technology. The project was carried out within the framework of the CPEC.

The prime minister said that the transmission lines are old and the power losses are high, so even if there is electricity, it cannot be saved.

The increase in line losses is putting a burden on people, he said, hoping the new project will save electricity.

Prime Minister Khan pointed out that the coronavirus outbreak has created some hurdles, including the disruption of supply chains, which has pushed up commodity prices. But as the situation improves, he said progress would again be visible on CPEC-related projects as well as lowering inflation.

It is sad that because of COVID-19, food prices have increased around the world. He added that vaccinations, however, help decrease fear of the coronavirus.

He said that in the electricity sector, there is 17% line loss on old transmission lines. Thanks to this project, he shared, the line losses will be 4%.

“The CPEC has created 75,000 job opportunities to date”

In his remarks, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said the current government has started construction work on this historic project.

He said the project is now ready for power transmission after a six-month testing phase. He said other projects under the CPEC will also be completed on time and expressed his determination to solve the country’s electricity problems.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the Matiari-Lahore transmission line will ensure the safety and reliability of the grid system, optimize power distribution throughout the country and reduce the cost of transportation. ‘electricity.

The Chinese Ambassador said that so far, CPEC has provided investments of $ 25.4 billion and created 75,000 jobs. He said the project has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

