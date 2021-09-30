Erdoan meets Putin in Sochi: focus on cooperation





* Photo: Mustafa Kamac / Agence Anadolu (AA) Click to read the article in Turkish The President and the Justice and Development Party (AKP Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, where he was on a one-day working visit yesterday (September 29). Delivering remarks to the press, Erdoan expressed his satisfaction with having a face-to-face meeting as yesterday’s meeting marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two after a year and a half due to the pandemic. Noting that “Turkey-Russia relations have distinguished themselves in the political, military, economic and commercial spheres,” President Erdoan said: “Our trading volume is pretty good now despite some partial increases and decreases. I think it will reach a better level. Thank you especially for your support in tourism. We are grateful that our Russian friends have chosen Turkey. “ Stating that the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant would be completed on time, President Erdoan further said: “I think we will open the first unit next year. Intense efforts are underway. There are 13,000 people working there. 10,000 of them are Turks and 3,000 Russians. But almost all of them were trained in Russia, which strengthens our bilateral relations. “ Erdoan also said that “it was not possible to reverse Turkey’s and Russia’s joint steps in the defense industry,” noting that Turkey has given “appropriate answers” to the questions raised during the of the 76th United Nations (UN) General Assembly on the issue. . “I think in particular that it will be very beneficial to continue to strengthen Turkey-Russia relations. Our joint measures regarding Syria are of great importance. Peace there depends on Turkey-Russia relations,” he added. President Erdoan. “Bilateral trade has increased by half” As the state agency Anadolu (AA) reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, also said that “although his meetings with Erdoan have not always been without problems, the institutions of their countries are capable of reaching resolutions between them. “ Putin stressed the important role of cooperation between Ankara and Moscow to ensure a truce obtained last year after the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in the South Caucasus as well as a strong and permanent peace between the two Caucasian countries. Also referring to the economic relationship between Ankara and Moscow, Putin said Turkey’s investments in Russia reach $ 1.5 billion and Russia’s in Turkey currently stand at $ 6.5 billion. Large investment projects between the two countries are continuing as planned and bilateral trade between them has increased by 50% in the first nine months of this year, offsetting previous losses and achieving a major increase amid the pandemic of coronavirus, Putin said during investments in Sochi, where the meeting was being held. Erdoan was accompanied during his working visit by the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MT) Hakan Fidan, the director of communications Fahrettin Altun and the spokesperson for the presidency Brahim Kaln. The closed-door meeting lasted two hours and 45 minutes. “We had a productive meeting with my colleague Putin and left Sochi,” Erdoan said on Twitter after the summit closed. (TP / SD)

