China’s housing market problem reflects bigger challenges for Xi Jinping

As a result, China’s total housing supply, measured in square meters per person, has already reached much richer economy levels like Germany and France. Although the average quality of housing in China is lower and there is potential for modernization, the current massive level of real estate production must be unsustainable. With the housing vacancy rate in urban China now at 21%, the authorities fully understand the need to transfer productive resources to other sectors.

Controlled deflation won’t be easy

But conceiving of a slow and controlled deflation of the Chinese real estate bubble will not be easy. As the banking sector has lent heavily to residential projects (Evergrande alone has borrowed from nearly 300 banks and financial companies), a sharp drop in house prices could prove painful and have catastrophic repercussions on other sectors.

In principle, banks are protected by large down payments, often amounting to 30% or more of the purchase price. But given China’s epic 21st century property price boom, 30% may not be enough in the event of a collapse. (After the 2008 financial crisis, house prices in the United States fell 36%, and much more in some areas.)

In addition, making housing more affordable has been an important goal of President Xi Jinping’s government, so there are limits to what can be expected of policymakers to support prices.

Many believe the Evergrande housing crisis is part of general pressure from governments on the Chinese elite, which has included the removal of the internet giants, making it harder for wealthy parents to to get private lessons for their children and insists that companies give a lot more. to their communities.

According to this line of thinking, policymakers can always recalibrate if their efforts to bring real estate debt under control, and Evergrande in particular, prove to be too destabilizing. But as the government is well aware, this risks making the eventual reversal of the housing and construction boom even more painful.

Political uncertainty could hurt growth

Real estate downturns, even real estate-related financial crises, don’t tend to happen on their own, but rather against the backdrop of a slowing economy. The Chinese economy has emerged from the pandemic and has been the envy of the world for a time, in part thanks to the government’s zero COVID strategy.

But the future looks much less rosy. In addition to the headwinds of an aging population and slowing productivity growth, the delta variant is proving to be much more difficult to contain.

On top of all this, the almost daily influx of new government decrees has made it extremely difficult for the private sector to plan ahead. The resulting political uncertainty would hold back growth, even without the other problems.

In such an environment, a downturn in the real estate market can dramatically amplify any economic downturn, as I shown in a 2020 article with Yuanchen Yang from Tsinghua University.

After nearly four decades of extraordinary economic expansion, the ability of the Chinese authorities to sustain growth despite all obstacles should not be underestimated. Nonetheless, as impressive as China has been at building roads, bridges and houses, its housing construction boom is coming to an end, and there is no reason to expect a soft landing.

Chinese financial regulators may still succeed in isolating the broader market from the Evergrandes crisis and convincing everyone that this is an abnormal case. But given China’s over-reliance on the real estate sector for growth, especially during general downturns, perhaps the biggest challenges are yet to come.

