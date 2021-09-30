January 6 House committee assigns 11 people, including Pierson and Mick Mulvaney’s niece





Katrina Pierson, former national spokesperson for the Trump administration, listens during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 10, 2021.

Dylan Hollingsworth | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The special House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued subpoenas to 11 people linked to former President Donald Trump and the pro-Trump group involved in organizing rallies that led to the insurrection.

The committee is seeking documents and testimony from Katrina Pierson, spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 campaign, and Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, among others.

The eleven people have all been identified as having participated in the Jan.6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside the White House where Trump spoke to his supporters hours before the Capitol attack, according to a press release from the committee.

In addition to Pierson and Mulvaney, the new round of subpoenas targeted people affiliated with Women for America First, a pro-Trump black money group, and other organizations that planned the January 6 rally.

Women for America First also has a rally on January 5, rallies at Freedom Plaza on November 14 and December 12, 2020, and two nationwide “March for Trump” bus tours. Leaders of the organization including Amy Kremer, a political agent who was the former head of the Tea Party Express, and Kylie Kremer were among those subpoenaed on Wednesday.

The committee used permit documents for the Jan. 6 rally to identify other people involved in the organization, according to the press release. The other seven witnesses called to appear are:

Cynthia Chafian, who submitted the first permit application on behalf of Women for America First for the rally.Caroline Wren, who was listed on the permit documents as a ‘VIP advisor’ for the rally.Justin Caporale, of Event Strategies , who was listed as the “Project Manager.” Tim Unes, of Event Strategies, who was listed as “Stage Manager.” Megan Powers, of MPowers Consulting, who was listed as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance.” Hannah Salem, of Salem Strategies, who was listed as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications”. Lyndon Brentnall, of RMS Protective Services, who was listed as an “onsite supervisor”.

Amy Kremer, President of Women for America First, speaks Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally”.

Jacquelyn Martin | PA

All witnesses were ordered to turn over documents related to planning, financing and attending rallies before the Capitol attack by October 13. They were also ordered to appear for depositions later in the month.

“The select committee is investigating the facts, circumstances and causes of the January 6 attack and issues related to the peaceful transfer of power, in order to identify and assess the lessons learned and recommend to the House and to the its committees concerned with corrective laws and policies, rules of procedure or regulations, ”Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the committee, wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The nine-member committee issued subpoenas to four of Trump’s main supporters last week.

These people include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former White House adviser Steve Bannon, as well as former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former deputy chief of staff at the White House for Communications Daniel Scavino.

The subpoenas require witnesses to turn in requested documents by October 7 and to appear before affidavits.

Bannon and Patel’s depositions are scheduled for October 14, while Meadows and Scavino have been ordered to appear for their own depositions on October 15.

Representative Adam Schiff from California, one of the seven Democrats on the committee, said last week that some witnesses would be called to appear as the first course of action if they are seen as resistant or hostile to the panel’s goals.

Another committee member, Representative Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Told CNN on Monday that if Trump’s four allies refused to testify, the committee was ready to involve the Justice Department.

“We want to give them the benefit of the doubt that they will respond as they should to this subpoena,” Lofgren said in this interview.

“If they don’t, I think we will be ready to take whatever action is available to us, including civil and criminal actions,” she continued.

The select committee composed mostly of Democratic lawmakers was formed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., After Senate Republicans blocked a bill in May that would have created an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate on the riot. The panel was reportedly modeled after whoever investigated the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Schiff last week that the investigation into the January 6 insurgency proceeded with “great speed”.

Last month, the committee demanded files from 15 social media companies, including Twitter, Google, Facebook and several pro-Trump platforms.

The requested documents, which date back to spring 2020, relate to disinformation and efforts to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election results, the committee said in a press release.

The committee also contacted 35 private sector companies, including telecom giants AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, and asked them to turn in any cases that may be relevant to the investigation.

The new round of summons comes as the committee ramps up efforts to provide a definitive analysis of the January 6 insurgency, in which hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress to confirm President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in 2020.

Trump, at the “Stop the Steal” rally, pressured then Vice President Mike Pence and Republican members of Congress to reject election results in key states.

The former president also urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, declaring: “If you don’t fight like hell, you will have no more country.”

The insurgency has left several dead, as well as criminal charges against hundreds of people for their involvement in the attack.

