Trump may have blurted out details of his election platform as he attacked Georgia governor





When Donald Trump set out to attack Georgia Governor and his Republican colleague Brian Kemp over the weekend for not fraudulently overthrowing Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory there, he may have inadvertently revealed more details. on a ploy that could land him in jail.

That the former president tried to coerce Kemp into calling a special legislative session to give Trump the state electoral votes rather than Biden has been known publicly shortly after their Dec. 5 phone call.

But Trump, at his rally in Perry, Ga., Said twice on Saturday that he had asked Kemp to call a special election, a request that would match some of his advisers’ recommendations to declare martial law in a handful of states he narrowly lost and to force them to hold new elections.

The criminal always returns to the scene of the crime, said Norm Eisen, who served as Barack Obama’s White House ethics lawyer and most recently worked for the House committee overseeing Trump’s first impeachment. He dug his grave a little deeper on Saturday.

Gwen Keyes Fleming, former Georgias DeKalb County prosecutor, said Trump’s comments would certainly raise eyebrows. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Fulton County District Attorney and his investigators weren’t looking very closely, she said.

Eisen and Fleming are among the authors of a recent Brookings Institution report detailing the various misdemeanors and felonies that Georgia prosecutors may charge Trump for his attempts to overturn the election, best known in a recorded phone call on Jan. 2 with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as Trump told him to find the 11,780 votes he needed to overtake Biden in the presidential results.

Former President Donald Trump waves to his supporters at his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia on September 25. (Photo: Ben Gray via Associated Press)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump’s actions for a few days after that Jan. 2 call. Spokesman Jeff DiSantis said on Wednesday that he could not comment specifically on Trump’s statements, but that all acts that were potentially unlawful attempts to influence the election administration are subject to this investigation.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said Trump meant special session, not special election.

He was speaking about the need for a special legislative session, which was to be called by the governor, she said. He was clearly talking about a special session.

Trump’s exact words, however, were special election, as he described the December 5 call with Kemp.

Remember we wanted to call a special election, Trump said, and less than a minute later: Brian, listen. You have a big electoral integrity problem in Georgia. Hope you can help us and call a special election and let’s get to the bottom of it for the good of the country.

Fleming, the former Georgia prosecutor, said Trump may have helped Willis build his case with the comments. All the actions that are done even now, months later, could be evoked in a prosecutors case… There are those who have taken this that could see this as an admission, she said.

A former Trump White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump could have referred to both a special session and a special election. He wanted a special session where they would send another voters list, and he wanted him to judge the election to be fraudulent and hold another election, the official said. He was throwing spaghetti at the wall. See what would stick.

Trump and his allies had lobbied that lawmakers and GOP officials in half a dozen states ignore Bidens’ victory and, citing Trump’s lies about electoral fraud, instead certify Trump’s list of supporters in the electoral college. But some of his advisers were pushing Trump to declare the election invalid on his own.

He could also order that he could order, in the swing states, if he wished, that he could take up military capabilities, and he could place them in those states and essentially reorganize an election in each of those states, l Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn told Newsmax on December 17 of advice he brought to the Oval Office the next day, and in which Trump has expressed some interest.

White House aide Peter Navarro, however, said Trump knew he couldn’t count on the military to help him with the election. The Pentagon, Esper and Milley, they fought tooth and nail, Navarro said of former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley in a March 16 appearance on the podcast of Steve Bannons.

Trump attacked Kemp several times on Saturday during his 1.5-hour speech, saying it was his support that got Kemp elected in 2018, and that the governor refused to help Trump two years later. . He told his audience in Perry that they would have been better off had Democrat Stacey Abrams been elected.

Trump has also attacked Republican elected officials in other states who refused to accept his attempt to reverse his election losses, but nowhere is there more public evidence of his actions than in Georgia. In addition to his attempts to coerce Kemp and Raffensperger, Trump also pressured Attorney General Chris Carr not to oppose a trial backed by Republican officials in some pro-Trump states who allegedly rejected the results. in Georgia and three other states that voted for Biden. , resulting in the deprivation of the right to vote of millions of voters.

The three offices cooperated with the investigation by Fulton County prosecutors.

If Trump were indicted and ultimately convicted of Georgia’s criminal solicitation to commit electoral fraud, he could face up to three years in state prison. If his general behavior led to his conviction under Georgia’s RICO law, Willis’s office hired a RICO expert to assist him in the Trump investigation, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Even though he has called for a special session, he is in danger. If he called for a special election in the first place, it’s even worse. If he intentionally changes his story, that’s proof of guilt. If this was a slip of the tongue, it also shows a corrupt desire to overthrow a legitimate election. Under Georgian law, this is important evidence, Eisen said. After a crime has been committed, any attempt by an accused person to mislead and which indicates a consciousness of guilt is admissible against him when it is found to be false.

Trump spent weeks attacking the legitimacy of the November 3 election he lost, beginning his pre-dawn November 4 lies that he had truly won in a landslide and had his victory stolen from him. These lies have continued through a long line of unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the results in a handful of states.

After the Electoral College finally voted on December 14, formalizing Bidens’ victory, Trump instead turned to a ploy of last resort to pressure his own vice president to overturn millions of ballots. voters in several states that Biden won and declares Trump the winner during Congressional pro forma certification of election results on Jan.6.

Trump asked his supporters to come to Washington that day, then told the tens of thousands who showed up to walk on Capitol Hill to intimidate Vice President Mike Pence into doing what Trump wanted. .

The mob of supporters he instigated attempted to do just that by storming the building. They even chanted Hang Mike Pence after Pence refused to comply with Trump’s demands.

A police officer died after being assaulted in the attack, and four others committed suicide in the days and weeks that followed. One of the rioters was shot and killed as she climbed through a shattered window into an anteroom containing House members still evacuating, and three other people in the crowd died in the melee.

As the House impeached Trump for inciting the attack, all but seven Senate Republicans, led by their leader, Kentuckys Mitch McConnell, chose not to condemn him, leaving Trump to continue his political career.

Trump and his allies are now engaged in a campaign to portray the shot-dead rioter, Ashli ​​Babbitt, as a martyr and the hundreds of others who have been arrested as victims of political persecution. Trump himself continues to suggest that he will run for the 2024 GOP nomination and use his Save America committee money to continue spreading the same lies that resulted in the violent assault on January 6.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

