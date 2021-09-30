The period after the Golden Age of the Americas at the end of the 19th century laid the national foundation for the country’s international primacy in the 20th century. Likewise, China’s global outlook will depend on President Xi Jinping’s ability to lead the country into its own era of gradual reform.

ANN ARBOR Within a generation, a new class of the super-rich is emerging from a society in which millions of rural migrants toil in factories for nothing. Corruption is becoming the most common mode of influence in politics. The opportunists recklessly speculate on land and real estate. Financial risks simmer as local governments borrow to finance railways and other major infrastructure projects. And all of this is happening in the world’s most promising emerging market and growing global power.

No, this is not a description of contemporary China, but rather of the United States in the Golden Age (circa 1870 to 1900). This period of formation of American capitalism is remembered as golden, rather than golden, because under the veneer of rapid industrialization and economic growth, many problems have escalated.

Public reactions against the Golden Age sparked sweeping economic and social reforms that ushered in the Progressive Era (circa 1890-1920). This domestic revolution, along with imperial acquisitions abroad, paved the way for the Americas to rise as a 20th century superpower.

China is going through a similar phase, but certainly not the same. After coming to power in 2012 during The Chinese have the golden age, President Xi Jinping now presides over a much richer country than that ruled by his predecessors. But Xi also faces a host of issues related to a middle-income capitalist economy, including corruption. Like him warned in his first Politburo speech in 2012, corruption will inevitably doom the Party and the state.

Over the past few decades, the Chinese economy has soared along with a particular kind of venality: the elitist exchanges of power and wealth, or what I call access money. From the 2000s, the incidence of embezzlement and petty extortion fell as the government strengthened its oversight capacity and enthusiastically welcomed investors. But high-stakes corruption exploded as politically connected capitalists offered politicians lavish bribes in exchange for lucrative privileges.

Cronyism has been accompanied by growing inequalities. Since the 1980s, income inequality grew faster in China than in the United States. China’s Gini coefficient (a standard measure of income inequality) overtook the Americas in 2012. And the Chinese wealth inequalities is even broader than income inequality, because those who accumulated assets in the early stages of growth made huge gains.

A third problem is that of systemic financial risks. In 2020, the Ministry of Finance warned that local public debt approached 100% of all revenues combined. If local governments default, the banks and financial institutions that have lent them massive sums will be at risk, potentially setting off a chain reaction. And it is not only public finances that are in difficulty. Evergrande, China’s second-largest real estate developer, is 300 billion dollars in debt and close to insolvency.

These latent crises should not be considered in isolation; rather they are interconnected parts of Golden Age of China. Corruption in the form of access money has prompted government officials to aggressively promote construction and investment, whether sustainable or not. Luxury properties that have enriched collusion state and business elites have mushroomed across the country, while affordable housing remains in the shortage. Those with political connections and wealth have easily reaped inordinate profits through speculative investment.

Likewise, in the digital economy, what was once an arena for all has consolidated around a few titans who can easily crush the small players. Factory workers are being replaced by concert workers who work long hours with few labor protections. Fed up with excessive materialism and the mad rush in society, young people are protesting lying flat (stop struggling).

The decline of China’s golden age poses multiple threats to Xi. Corruption, inequality and financial meltdown can trigger social unrest and erode the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party, given its promise of equality and justice. These issues, especially the corruption of elites, which enriches rival factions, all undermine Xis’ personal hold on power.

Thus, Xi is determined to bring China out of its golden age, both to save the CCP and to cement his own legacy as chef who will deliver celebrations original mission. While Deng Xiaoping aspired to make China rich, Xi also wants to make China clean and fair.

Over the past two months, Western investors have woke up suddenly in Xis calls for common prosperity. But Xis’ socialist mission actually began in 2012, when he pledged to eradicate rural poverty and simultaneously launched the largest anti-corruption campaign in the history of the CCP. Xi has maintained these campaigns despite the pandemic, and he is proud proclaimed in 2020 that its poverty reduction targets were met on time.

More recently, these campaigns have extended to a wave of regulatory crackdown on big tech companies, bans on private tutoring, caps on housing costs, and a crackdown on wealthy celebrities. To top it off, Xi personally urged the wealthy to share their wealth with society.

The golden age of the Americas offers a historical lens to make sense of Xis’ actions. All crony capitalist economies no matter how rapid growth, end up encountering limits. If American history is any guide, the problems facing China today are not necessarily catastrophic. It all depends on what the decision makers do next. If the issues are dealt with appropriately, China, too, can move from risky and unbalanced growth to better development.

But as the progressive American era has relied on democratic measures to combat crony capitalism, for example, through political activism and a filthy free press that has denounced corruption, Xi is trying to summon the own China’s progressive era through command and control. The world has yet to see a government successfully overcome the side effects of decree capitalism.

Decades earlier, Mao Zedong attempted to order rapid industrialization and failed disastrously. The lesson is that because descending orders can turn against them, they should not be seen as the solution to all problems. If applied excessively and arbitrarily, the bans and decrees will lower investor confidence in China’s rulers’ commitment to rules-based markets.

Progressivism in America laid the national foundation for the country’s international primacy in the 20th century. Whether Xi can order China out of the Golden Age will determine the continuation of China’s rise into the 21st century.