Ministers Knew Before Sarah Everard Murder Draconian Covid Laws Give Police Too Much Power





Throughout the lockdown, police chiefs had been sensitive to the potential of their new powers to violate the central tenet of UK police that it is based on common public consent, as opposed to state power. We don’t want to have a company when you walk out the door, there’s a cop who says: Where are you going? said Stephen White, then police and crime commissioner for Durham. Police were charged with “overtaking” The police had instituted a process known as the Four Es, where the exercise of the ultimate sanction of fining an offender would be a last resort, after engaging, explaining, encouraging and enforcing. Yet this had again led to incidents where police were accused of going too far, including roadblocks to control motorists, drones to monitor beauty spots, and women fined for walking around. in the countryside. Between June and the start of the pandemic last March, a total of 117,213 fines for breaching Covid rules were imposed in England and Wales, according to data from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). Fines were the main sanction. Covid regulations have not given police the power to arrest people for suspected offenses – as, at first glance, Couzens appears to have done when he handcuffed Ms Everard in order to kidnap her. “Vague and broad” legislation open to abuse Laws did not allow police to direct and return people to their homes or self-isolate – or detain them if considered contagious under coronavirus law – although they could use force reasonable if someone refused. However, civil liberties activists said the legislation was so “vague and broad” and the public so confused about them that Couzens would almost certainly have known he could abuse it to kidnap and kill her. Adam Wagner, human rights specialist at Doughty Street Chambers, said: “There is probably a reason why he [Couzens] decided to say that you are breaking the rules of Covid because a member of the public would be so unsure of the rules that it is a plausible fraud to use. “A member of the audience might just think, ‘Maybe I did something wrong, because the rules were so wide and vague. They gave the police carte blanche to control and criminalize aspects of our lives that prevented people from knowing whether they were breaking the law or not. Most of the Covid regulations have been repealed but they remain in three key areas. The police still have the power to order and fire someone who does not self-isolate or respect hotel quarantine. And they still have the power to detain an infectious person.

