DPR asks Jokowi to send name of candidate for TNI commander before recess





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Vice-President of the House of Representatives Louis Freidrich Paulusasked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) immediately send the name of the replacement candidate Commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. According to Lodewijk, the more the letter is sent to the DPR, the more limited the aptitude and suitability test for the candidate for the post of TNI commander will be. Hadi will retire on December 1, 2021. “We are waiting, we are monitoring, hope that the President will immediately nominate a candidate for the TNI commander as Mr Hadi retired on December 1,” Lodewijk told the Parliament complex, Jakarta on Thursday (30 / 9). Lodewijk said the RPD is entering a vacation period from October 7 to November 8, 2021. He hopes Jokowi can send a presidential letter regarding Hadi’s replacement before the vacation. “We hope that before that, with the recess period, which God wills, ends on 7 (October) we can have a TNI commander. Otherwise, we will have to wait for a very tight total preparation time,” he said. Another vice president of the DPR, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, also said that so far there had been no Surpres to replace the commander of the TNI, which Jokowi sent to the DPR. Dasco said his party was still awaiting the letter. “Yes, that hasn’t been done so far. We still have the trial period closed on October 7. We’ll see if there is one later, I’ll let you know,” a said Dasco. The scholarship for candidates for the post of commander-in-chief of the TNI has been booming lately. Two four-star officer names would have the potential to replace Hadi, who will enter his retirement period in November 2021. They are the Chief of the Land Staff (KSAD), General Andika Perkasa, and the Chief of the Naval Staff (KSAL), Admiral Yudo Margono. Yudo is considered to have great potential to become the next TNI commander if Jokowi and the DPR use a prescriptive regulatory approach. This approach refers to article 13 paragraph (4) of the TNI law, which prescribes that the commander-in-chief be held in alternation between the dimensions. Currently, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto is in the air force. Before Hadi, the TNI commanders were Gatot Nurmantyo and Moeldoko who came from the land sector. However, General KSAD Andika Perkasa was also mentioned as a candidate for the post of TNI commander by several members of the DPR Commission I, including the PDIP faction Effendi Simbolon, the Gerindra Fadli Zon faction and the democratic Syarief Hasan faction. (dmi / fra)



