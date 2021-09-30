What Trump-To-Biden Voters Are Saying About The President NowExBulletin





President Biden is seen here campaigning for California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month.

Many moderate Republicans switched allegiances in last year’s election and backed Joe Biden because they couldn’t stand four more years of Donald Trump.

These voters, who went from supporting Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020, helped make a difference for Biden in places where the margins were often close, the suburbs.

So today, about eight months after starting Biden’s presidency, how do these voters see him?

In a pair of virtual newsgroups observed by NPR last week, featuring more than a dozen voters from such key states, an image of disappointment with Biden emerged, but no regrets. for helping send Trump to pack his bags after a tenure.

Afghanistan’s management damaged Biden’s credibility

Let’s start with the disappointment.

Polls show Biden’s public approval ratings have taken a hit in recent months. Voters in those focus groups mirrored this slide.

They were concerned about the spread of the delta variant and how COVID-19 continues to hurt the economy. They were wary of the Democrats’ big spending plans for infrastructure and other programs, alarmed by the unrest they were seeing along the Texas border, and were deeply disturbed by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“What happened in Afghanistan, for me, is the worst thing that has happened since Saigon.” This reference to the American withdrawal from Vietnam in 1975 came from Paul, who lives in central Pennsylvania. (We have agreed to identify focus group participants only by first name.)

He did not accept Biden’s explanation that Trump triggered the exit by pledging to withdraw his troops in a deal with the Taliban last year.

“He didn’t have to stick to the timetable set by Trump,” Paul asserted, “but he continued to stick to it and stick to it, and a lot of people died and a lot of people were left behind. for account. So I think that was squarely on him. “

Yet perhaps unlike the pandemic and the economy, Afghanistan may fade from the news over time, and as such may not affect Biden’s long-term impressions as much.

And on the coronavirus, the fully vaccinated focus group participants mostly gave Biden strong ratings. It is clear that it benefits from comparisons with its predecessor on this subject.

“He’s definitely been better than Trump at handling COVID,” said Xaveria of the Atlanta area. But she also said that the fact that the Delta variant is creating such problems means you still can’t really feel good about how the current administration is handling in the face of the pandemic.

Then she added that there is just a general uneasiness which is disturbing. “It’s just kind of like, not really trusting what to expect,” she said.

As for Biden, she said, “I’m just putting him average. He hasn’t done anything great. And outside of Afghanistan, nothing terrible.” But she clearly hoped for better.

Not thrilled with Biden, but definitely doesn’t miss Trump

Both of those focus groups were made up of all of Biden’s voters, but they still see themselves overwhelmingly as Republicans. They have yet to leave the party, although they are disappointed with Trump’s continued presence and the control he still holds.

Unlike the majority of Republicans responding to polls, none of these voters mistakenly believe the 2020 election was stolen.

None have said they regret their 2020 vote. And while they may be disappointed with Biden, they absolutely rule out voting for Trump if he runs for president again.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at the end of a rally on Saturday in Perry, Georgia.

Take Christine from the suburbs of Philadelphia. Like others in her focus group, she said she initially voted for Trump because he was a businessman, not a politician.

But she got a lot more than she expected. She used blunt language to describe the former president: “I felt like we had this monster in power that was bipolar, top-down, irrational, crazy-thinking.” She called Trump “childish,” said “crazy things came out of his mouth” and that he was “not good for the United States.”

And after all of that, Christine confessed, “I didn’t want to vote for Biden. And I’ll be honest with you, I would have voted for anyone except Trump.”

Other members of the group criticized Trump for instigating racial tensions, citing how he described participants in a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., As “very good people.”

As for Trump’s oft-asserted claim that he would “empty the swamp” in Washington, DC, focus group member Mike, who lives in Georgia, replied, “I think he made the swamp bigger.”

“It’s like, where are we going? ”

These swing voters readily say that their frustrations with both a Republican Party within Trump’s grasp and with Biden leave them a little lost politically.

Georgia resident Xaveria asked a simple question: “It’s like, where are we going?”

Those talks with voters were part of a series of focus groups hosted by longtime political strategist Sarah Longwell, who herself is a Republican who worked to defeat Trump.

She hears from voters like Xaveria and Christine and says they reject Trump and GOP candidates who try to be “Trumpy” themselves. She says those voters are open to voting for Democrats, but the party must also nominate more moderate candidates to make those voters feel welcome there.

These moderate to conservative voters “are very clear that they feel politically groundless, politically homeless,” Longwell said in an interview.

“I really see these voters as up for grabs in 2022 and 2024,” she said. But Longwell says it’s important to know who the candidates are and how the parties see each other.

And Longwell says that makes these voters worth watching. This also makes them potentially pivotal. “Right now, people who are willing to change their vote from one party to another really hold the keys to political power,” she said.

