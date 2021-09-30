Sleeping threat of global warming: Southeast Asia’s emissions rise





He attributes recent announcements, including moving Indonesia’s 2070 to 2060 net zero target, halting construction of new coal-fired power plants by the Philippines, and putting in place national green plans. by countries like Singapore and Thailand. However, the SEA is not on the right track, and there is a lot of work to be done, she said, calling for accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to green energy and calling for transformation of the food sector. Report says $ 2 trillion (AUD 2.8 trillion) of clean energy investment over the next decade is needed for Southeast Asia to properly tackle its dependence to natural resources, with only 9 billion US dollars (12.5 billion Australian dollars). in capital channeled towards activities and assets linked to renewable energies in 2020. Indonesia, the world’s second largest coal exporter, eighth carbon emitter and de facto leader of the ASEAN bloc, is emerging as a key player in the intensification of efforts. President Joko Widodo, who has ambitious plans to move the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to Borneo due to the metropolis’ vulnerability to sea level rise, announced making the green economy a priority when the country will take over the presidency of the G20 next year. Joko’s crackdown on logging and new oil palm plantations has reduced forest fires and rates of deforestation – the main contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Indonesia – and his government has also proposed a new carbon tax. However, Indonesia does not plan to phase out coal-fired power plants until the 2050s, although China’s decision last week to stop funding new overseas coal projects looms as a market changer. global game. Jokos’ government also ended in September a deal with Norway, which had struck an incentive deal to pay Indonesia $ 1 billion (AU $ 1.4 billion) a year to protect its rainforests and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Thais crossed floodwaters in Chaiyaphum province, northeast of Bangkok, on Tuesday. Credit:PA Norway’s failure to fork out money has been cited as the reason for the deal being torn apart, but the Indonesian government has said it will not change its commitment to cut emissions. Loading Indonesia has made significant progress and achievements in fulfilling its obligation under the Paris Agreement, which has been ratified, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said after announcing the deal’s end. Indonesia’s achievements can also be seen, among other things, on the lowest deforestation rate over the past 20 years, including the significant reduction in forest fires. Malaysia, which together with Indonesia produces more than 80% of the world’s palm oil, said this week it pledges to be carbon neutral by 2050 at the earliest. Thailand is aiming for net zero by 2065 to 2070.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/on-the-frontline-of-global-warming-south-east-asia-s-dawdling-jeopardises-net-zero-20210930-p58w29.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

