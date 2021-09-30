Joe Biden’s $ 4.5 billion spending plan is turning point as Donald Trump announces return of 2024 election





Forget Afghanistan, it may well be this week’s events in Congress, including the fate of a monumental economic bailout, that define Joe Bidens’ presidency.

Amid mounting tensions in Washington, the person most likely to confuse the pivotal $ 3.5 billion spending plan designed to revive a Covid-battered US economy, however, is not a Republican, but one of the presidents. American fellow Democrats.

The very small majority of the parties in power in the upper house means that a single defection could torpedo Bidens’ plans. Joe Manchin, the centrist senator from West Virginia, might just be the man to do it.

Manchin wants the spending madness curtailed in an effort to contain the federal deficit and please his conservative-leaning state.

Other Democrats, especially in the progressive wing of the party, are furious and insist Biden stick to his guns.

But Arizonas Kyrsten Sinema, another Democratic senator to the party’s right, has now joined Manchin in calling for the spending plan to be cut.

The US president will need all of his famous negotiating skills as he spends the week cuddling them both.

Joe Manchin, West Virginia senator wants spending madness cut in a bid to contain the federal deficit (Photo: Stefani Reynolds / Reuters)

There is a lot at stake. From Joe Biden down, the party has spoken of the spending bill in historical terms.

The current proposal aims to expand Medicare coverage, tackle climate change, provide universal kindergarten education, and expand support for families with children, in line with promises made in the 2020 election.

Privately, Democratic figures from left to right of the parties have already conceded that the initial sum of $ 3.5 billion will have to be reduced.

However, reports that Sinema told Biden she wanted less than $ 2 billion in total spending, infuriated Progressive Democrats, who see reviving the economy and strengthening social equality as an issue. central element of their campaign commitments and their chances of being re-elected.

To complicate matters, the deadlock over $ 3.5 billion in social spending led left-wing Democrats to say they would fail a vote Thursday on another key spending measure, an infrastructure bill. $ 1 billion that has already received bipartisan support.

Arizonas Kyrsten Sinema, another Democratic senator to the right of the party, also called for cutting the spending plan (Photo: Tom Brenner / Getty)

The Biden administration’s determination to achieve something that can reasonably be described as a victory in the spending battle has gained new urgency with indications that former US President Donald Trump intends to hold a new presidential campaign in 2024.

The disgraced ex-president makes appearances in federal and state campaigns and reappeared at rallies to spit out his conspiracy theories.

Appearing last Saturday in Perry, Georgia, Trump vowed to make America great again before turning to the next presidential election.

In comments that will have thrilled Democrats and Democratic Republicans alike, he added: Let’s not forget 2020. The most corrupt election in our country’s history will be followed by an even more glorious victory in November 2024.

Another more immediate concern for Joe Biden, however, is the looming possibility that if Congress is unable to bypass Republican opposition to revised borrowing limits by the end of this week, states United will default on debt payment by the middle of next month. send the American and world economies over a cliff.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already pleaded with Congress to act.

It would be completely unprecedented in American history for the US government to fail in its legal obligations, she said.

Unprecedented is a term that is used a lot to describe events in Washington these days.

