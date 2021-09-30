Buhari sends message to Chinese President Xi Jinping





President Muhammadu Buhari sent a message of goodwill to President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2021. The president praised 50 years of strong diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China, noting that they have been beneficial for both countries. Buhari said he looked forward to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. This was in a letter from his special media and publicity adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Thursday. Full text of the letter: On the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on behalf of the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The past 50 years have witnessed a rapid development in relations between Nigeria and China. Bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples. Nigeria warmly welcomes the considerable progress made in eradicating poverty and the great success in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects achieved by China under the energetic leadership of the Communist Party of China, which has just celebrated its centenary. This year. I attach great importance to Nigeria-China relations. As the meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held soon this year, I look forward to working with you within the framework of FOCAC, to elevate bilateral relations to a new level. Please accept, Excellency, our warmest congratulations and the assurance of my personal greetings. Buhari writes to Chinese President Xi Jinping

