Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone for 4 medical schools in Rajasthan, says more about it | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for four new medical schools in Rajasthan and thanked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for trusting him and working for the development of the state. Gehlot had previously informed the prime minister of a long list of pending work that needed to be completed in the state.

Modi congratulated the people of Rajasthan for the four new medical schools in the districts of Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa. He informed that after 2014, 23 medical schools had been approved by the Center for Rajasthan, of which seven medical schools were already operational.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the CIPET: Institute of Petrochemical Technology.

I was listening to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He presented a long list of works. I thank the Chief Minister of Rajasthan for having so much confidence in me. His ideology and his party are different, and my ideology and my party are different … but this friendship, this trust and this faith are a great strength of democracy.

The prime minister said the biggest pandemic in the past 100 years had taught the world’s health sector a lesson. Each country is committed in its own way to facing this health crisis. India has decided to increase its strength and autonomy in the midst of this disaster, the prime minister told the assembly.

We worked on a national approach and a national health policy to transform the country’s health sector. From Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat and now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, many such efforts are part of this approach, Modi said.

He said about 3.5 million people in Rajasthan had received free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the state had started working on around 2,500 health and welfare centers. to be.

Modi said that in the past 6-7 years, more than 170 new medical schools have been established and rapid work is underway with more than 100 new medical schools to come. In 2014, the total number of undergraduate and postgraduate medical student places in the country was around 82,000. Today, their number has grown to 140,000. In the area of ​​regulation and governance as well, the prime minister said with the advent of the National Medical Commission, the problems and issues of the past have been addressed.

Modi noted that the skilled workforce associated with health care has a direct impact on the efficiency of health services. This was keenly felt during the Covid-19 pandemic. The success of the Centers’ free vaccine, vaccine for all campaign is a reflection of this. Today, more than 88 crore of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India, the prime minister said.

He also pointed out that the Rajasthan refinery project in Barmer is progressing rapidly with investments of more than 70,000 crores.

Speaking on the distribution of town gas in the state, the prime minister said that until 2014, only one town in the state had an authorization for the distribution of town gas, now 17 districts in the state. State were allowed to be part of the city gas distribution network. In the coming years, every district of the state will have a network of gas pipelines.

He also underlined the ease of living introduced by the arrival of toilets, electricity, gas connections. He said that today, more than 21 Lakh families were receiving piped water through the Jal Jeevan mission in the state. He said the development of Rajasthan is accelerating the development of India and said that over 13 lakhs of pucca houses have been built in Rajasthan for poor families.