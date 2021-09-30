Young climate activists including Thunberg push Draghi on climate talks





By Stephen Jewkes and Giulio Piovaccari MILAN (Reuters) – Young climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, met with Italian Prime Minister and current G20 President Mario Draghi on Thursday in a bid to get world leaders to combine rhetoric and action ahead of the summit. UN climate change COP26. Thousands of young activists converged this week for a Youth4Climate event in Milan, where Draghi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson also spoke on Thursday with COP26 President Alok Sharma and UN chief Antonio Guterres. Thunberg, 18, who blasted world leaders on Tuesday for “30 years of blah blah” in the fight against climate change, and two other young delegates met privately with Draghi before addressing plenary on Thursday. “You are right to demand accountability and change (…) your mobilization has been powerful and rest assured: we are listening to you,” said Draghi in his opening speech. His speech was interrupted by activists chanting “The united peoples will never be defeated”, who were then escorted from the hall. Outside the site, activists attempting to block the road briefly clashed with Italian riot police. Italy is co-organizing COP26 with the United Kingdom from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. The conference aims to get more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement and agreed to try to limit man-made global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Draghi wants the previous G20 summit in October to commit to the need to keep the 1.5 degree limit within reach and to develop long-term strategies consistent with that goal. “My feeling is that the leaders are all absolutely convinced of the need to act and act quickly,” he added. The activists’ proposals include calls for a transparent climate finance system, sustainable and responsible tourism as well as a call for the total elimination of the fossil fuel industry by 2030. These proposals will be examined by the climate and energy ministers at the pre-COP26 meeting in the coming days before the Glasgow conference. The story continues Young Climate Champions are calling on policymakers to combine rhetoric and action and fork out the billions of dollars needed to wean the world from fossil fuels to cleaner energy in a year that has seen heat waves, record floods and fires. Draghi urged all rich countries that pledged a decade ago to mobilize $ 100 billion a year to help vulnerable countries adapt and switch to cleaner energy to keep that promise, adding that the help should come in the form of grants, not loans, to avoid increasing debt. While new energy and funding pledges from the United States and China have made negotiators more optimistic, many G20 countries, including major polluters like China and India, have yet to provided updates to their short-term climate action plans. Sharma said not all countries have submitted enough money and emissions commitments. “We need them to do it, including the bigger emitters,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giulio Piovaccari, written by Agnieszka Flak, edited by Raissa Kasolowksy)

