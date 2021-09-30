The Putin-Erdogan meeting ends without a press conference … Exacerbation of differences or an undeclared Turkish concession? – ANHA | HAWARNEWS





The meeting of the two presidents was held in the Russian city of Sochi on the Black Sea, today Wednesday, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional issues – the situation in Syria, Libya, in Afghanistan and the Caucasus, according to Russian media. Talks between the two presidents ended without making a final statement or holding a press conference at the talks headquarters, indicating that there was no consensus or that Turkey has made concessions to the party. Russian regarding the situation in Idlib. After that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he left Sochi after successful talks with Putin. At the start of the meeting, a protocol meeting took place, during which Putin and Erdogan took the floor. Putin said his talks with Erdogan have continued since their last face-to-face meeting in March 2020. He continued: “Talks between us sometimes encounter difficulties, but they lead to positive end results, and our specialized committees have learned to find compromise solutions which are in the interest of both parties. Putin meant by this the existence of many contentious files between Russia and Turkey, in particular Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, Afghanistan and the Crimean Tatars. Russia and Turkey have entered into numerous agreements in Syria which take into account the interests of both countries to the detriment of the blood of the Syrian people. Through these agreements, Moscow helped the government in Damascus regain control of large swathes of land that had been out of Damascus’s control since 2011. For more than a month, Russian fighter jets have not left the airspace of Idlib governorate, targeting all its campaigns, especially those in the south known as “Jabal al-Zawiya”. In recent days, Russian planes have targeted Turkish mercenary points in occupied Afrin, in a further escalation that is understood as messages of pressure ahead of the next meeting between Putin and Erdogan. Russia insists on the entry of government forces into the Idlib areas and the opening of the international M4 road. The aforementioned road connects the cities controlled by the forces of Damascus with Aleppo and Latakia. For several months he witnessed the conduct of Russian-Turkish patrols, but soon they ceased. Days before the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would discuss with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Russia the situation in Idlib in Syria. In televised statements, Peskov said the presidents of the two countries have shown political will and have been able to reach an agreement on Idlib, but “unfortunately terrorist activities continue in these territories”. He added: “It is unacceptable and dangerous. This is something that hinders the settlement process in Syria. Most likely, this is all the order of the day. The meeting, which was held between Putin and Erdogan on September 29, is the first of its kind, since the last meeting in March 2020. At that time, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire in the Syrian province of Idlib along the front line between the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation and government forces in Damascus, followed by the establishment of a six-kilometer “security corridor”. to the north and six kilometers south of the main international highway to Idlib “M 4”. A ANHA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawarnews.com/en/haber/putin-erdogan-meeting-ends-without-a-press-conference-exacerbation-of-differences-or-undeclared-turkish-concession-h26964.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos