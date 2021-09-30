



It’s been 11 long months since Donald Trump became a former president after losing the 2020 election last November.

Since that date, we have seen the former star of The Apprentice repeatedly claim that the election results were rigged.

There was also chaos on Capitol Hill when thousands of Trump supporters descended on government buildings.

However, as investigations into these riots continue, we have seen the Republican fall silent in recent times.

Not that it has completely disappeared from the headlines, as we explain below.

Manhood claims

Trump is currently denying claims made in a new book by his former press secretary that he asked him to deny that his penis was shaped like a mushroom.

The mushroom-related charges were first brought by adult movie star Stormy Daniels, and they shocked the POTUS so much at the time that he called Air Force One’s Stephanie Grisham.

He told the press secretary that his penis was in fact neither small nor resembling a cartoon mushroom, according to the New York Times.

She got very angry and bitter after her break-up and over time she was rarely relied on, or even thought about. She had big problems and we thought she should fix those problems on her own, Mr Trump said in response.

Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical leftist editor to say bad and wrong things.

Trump supporters protest at a rally where Joe Biden was nearby (Image: SIPA USA / PA Images) Legal battles with his niece

Trump is suing his niece and the New York Times over a 2018 article that alleged he was involved in “questionable tax schemes.”

The lawsuit, filed in New York, accuses Mary Trump of being “engaged in an insidious plot” to obtain confidential documents, reports the BBC.

In response to her uncle, Ms Trump said the trial was a sign of “desperation.”

2024 tease

It looks like Trump is not done with the White House yet.

After being largely defeated in the 2020 election by Joe Biden, Trump continues to suggest he will run for the Republican nomination at the end of Mr. Biden’s first term in 2024.

Trump told The Water Cooler with David Brody podcast on Friday that the reason he wasn’t running would be because of a “bad call from a doctor or something.”

Trump has teased a 2024 presidential bid on several occasions (Image: SIPA USA / PA Images)

Read what you want – but many believe Trump plans to run in 2024 as long as his health allows.

“It happens with people,” Trump added.

“Things happen by God. They happen, but I feel so good, and I hate what is happening to our country.”

