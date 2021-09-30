Xi honors fallen national heroes on China’s Martyrs Day





21:23 Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese Communist Party and state leaders attended a ceremony Thursday morning in Tian’anmen Square in central Beijing to present baskets of flowers to fallen national heroes. fight. The event was held to commemorate Martyrs’ Day, which falls on September 30, a day before China’s National Day. The other leaders were Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, and Wang Qishan. Representatives from all walks of life joined them. Among them, recipients of the July 1 Medal, the highest honor of the Chinese Communist Party, which celebrated its centenary this year, also attended the ceremony. Participants sang the national anthem at 10 a.m. and observed a minute of silence in memory of those who dedicated their lives to the liberation of the Chinese people and the building of the People’s Republic of China, founded in 1949. Nine huge flower baskets were placed in front of the monument to the people’s heroes in the square. Xi and other leaders walked to the foot of the monument, where he straightened the red ribbons on the baskets before leading other senior officials on a walk around the monument to pay their respects to the fallen heroes. A ceremony presenting flower baskets to China’s fallen national heroes takes place at Tian’anmen Square in Beijing, China on September 30, 2021. / CFP A ceremony presenting flower baskets to China’s fallen national heroes takes place at Tian’anmen Square in Beijing, China on September 30, 2021. / CFP First commemorated in 2014, Chinese Martyrs’ Day honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight for national causes. It is one of China’s three national commemorative days. The country also annually celebrates the Victory Day of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression on September 3 and National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre on December 13. In 2018, China’s highest legislature passed a law to protect the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs and provide better care for their family members. Martyrs, as defined by the Chinese government, are those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and prosperity and the well-being of the people in modern times, or after the First Opium War (1840 -1842). Incomplete statistics show that China has around 20 million martyrs, but only 1.96 million had their names documented by the government. In recent years, the Department of Veterans Affairs has stepped up efforts to locate the remains or burial grounds of martyrs and find their loved ones. (With contribution from Xinhua) (Cover: A Flower Basket Ceremony for Fallen Chinese National Heroes takes place at Tian’anmen Square in Beijing, China, September 30, 2021. / CFP)

