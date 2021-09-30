SIN vs KHP Dream11 Tips Prediction National T20 Cup Fantasy Cricket Tips Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Play 11 | Live broadcast of the 2021 T20 National Cup





SIN vs KHP Dream11 Tips and Predictions National Cup T20

Team Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Prediction 2021 T20 National Cup – Fantastic Playing Tips, Likely XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips for Today’s SIN vs KHPat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-tension battle of the 2021 T20 National Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Sindh in the match no. 12 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – September 30. The T20 National Cup SIN match against KHP will start at 8:00 p.m. IST. Sindh will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the first time in the twelfth game of this season of the National T20 Cup. Sindh are currently placed at the top of this season’s T20 National Cup points table, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently placed in fourth position in the points table. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, SIN vs KHP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, SIN vs KHP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, SIN vs KHP Probable XIs National T20 Cup Also read – CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Dream11 ECC T10 Match 19: Captain, Vice-Captain- Czech Republic vs England XI, Playing 11s, Team News For Today’s Group C T10 Match at Cartama Oval at 6.30pm IST Thursday September 30

TOSS: The T20 National Cup draw between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will take place at 7:30 p.m. (IST) – September 30. Also Read – Team RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 43: Captain, Vice Captain – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, playing 11s, injury news for today’s T20 match hui at Dubai Stadium at 7:30 p.m. IST Wednesday September 29

Time: 8:00 p.m. IST Also Read – LP vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Everest Premier League T20 Match 7: Captain, Vice Captain – Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos, Playing 11s and Team News for T20 Game today at Tribhuvan University Ground 9:15 AM IST September 29 Wednesday

Location: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

SIN vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Counter – Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Drummers – Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan

Polyvalent – Anwar-Ali, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim (VC)

Bowlers – Imran Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

SIN vs KHP Probable to play 11s

Sindh: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c / wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (C / sem), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Ahmed Musaddiq, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

SIN vs KHP SQUADS

Sindh (SIN): Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Danish Aziz, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Imran, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Musaddiq, Fakhar Zaman, Israadarullah, Sahibzah

Check Dream11 Prediction / KHP Dream11 Team / SIN Dream11 Team / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction / Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction / Dream11 Guru Tips National T20 Cup / Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.

