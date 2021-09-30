Pakistan’s actions on climate change can serve as a model





ISLAMABAD:

British government regional ambassador to COP26 for Asia-Pacific and South Asia, Ken O’Flaherty, said planned actions to tackle climate change in Pakistan could serve as a model for the rest of the world. world.

“This may increase pressure on countries which are not yet doing enough to tackle climate change,” said the British diplomat, who is visiting the country as part of the preparations for the COP26 meeting in Glasgow in November. of this year, in an exclusive interview. with L’Express Tribune.

“Pakistan is a world leader in the fight against climate change. It has the opportunity to consolidate its status as a regional and world leader on the issue. “

The United Nations (UN) Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) will be a meeting where leaders from around the world discuss how they can ensure greater action on climate change.

“I think the messages coming from Prime Minister Imran Khan are very clear, they are very convincing,” said Ken, “They make economic sense for Pakistan and have moral weight as a developing country position.”

Ken said during his visits to Asia that he often cited the Pakistani 10 billion tree tsunami initiative and also Prime Minister Imran’s pledge not to build new coal plants.

He added that he was very optimistic about the direction Pakistan was heading, saying Prime Minister Imran had presented ambitious plans, both in terms of adaptation through the $ 10 billion tsunami initiative. trees and on the energy transition.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran’s article in The Times that COP26 will end in failure without a financial plan, Ken said it is clear that mitigation and adaptation measures require significant climate finance in the country. international level.

“Much of the funding for climate change action will have to come from the private sector, but there is also a very important role for public finances. “

Five years ago in Paris, the ambassador recalled, it was agreed that the international donor community would provide $ 100 billion for international climate finance each year, but this was not the case when the United Kingdom Uni took over the presidency.

The latest analysis showed that around $ 79 billion had been disbursed, he said, adding that the forum was encouraged by the progress made in recent months.

Welcoming the new commitments from Canada and Japan at the last G7 meeting, Ken said that the United States’ announcement last week that it would double its annual international climate finance to $ 11 billion each year was important.

“The UK has tried to lead by example and has doubled its share as well,” Ken noted. “We are working very hard to make sure the target of $ 100 billion is met.”

Asked whether developed countries should do more on climate change than asking other countries, he said: “I think my answer will be a definite yes.”

From the perspective of the UK COP26 Presidency, Ken said it was not about trying to impose a development model on Pakistan.

On the contrary, he said, it is now clear that in the vast majority of countries around the world it is cheaper to invest in renewables than to invest in fossil fuels and “we know that the Pakistani government recognizes this fact “.

Ken said the UK is ready to help Pakistan meet the challenges of climate change by sharing its technical expertise and how he and others have managed their energy transition.

To critics that COP26 is already a failure, he said it was certainly not the majority opinion, adding that more than 100 world leaders had confirmed their attendance at COP26 in Glasgow. “COP26 will be a major global event and we expect this momentum to continue beyond,” he said.

Regarding the political will to address the challenges of climate change, Ken said politicians and leaders around the world recognize the importance that much remains to be done, both in terms of emissions and in terms of funding and other questions.

Being optimistic that many governments around the world recognize the importance of taking action on climate change, he said that Japan, South Korea, China, Sri Lanka and Malaysia have set targets net zero, which gave a clear long-term as well as short-term direction. “All G7 states have now set net zero targets by 2050,” he said.

“The Asia-Pacific region is particularly crucial in this regard as the region is the powerhouse of the global economy. Decisions taken in particular energy policy in this region largely determine whether the world is able to meet this 1.5 degree Celsius target. “

