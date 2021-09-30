Politics
Nicola Sturgeon asks Boris Johnson to apologize for ‘misleading’ US lamb ban claims
Nicola Sturgeon has asked Boris Johnson to apologize for the misleading comments he made about lifting the US ban on UK lamb exports.
The Prime Minister said it would be appropriate for the Prime Minister to apologize after explosive emails leaked to the Daily Record.
Exports of British lamb to the United States have been banned since 1989, but during a trip to the United States last week, Johnson claimed there had been an overhaul.
He boasted: I can tell you today that what the United States was going to get now was a completely unwarranted, decades-old lifting of the ban that discriminated against British farmers. British lamb ban.
We are going to be able to export British lamb to the United States for the first time in decades.
He said: It will be for kebabs, koftas, lamb burgers that the American people will finally be supplied by Britain.
But emails from Defra, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, raise serious questions about Johnson’s claims.
An email from September 23, the day after Johnson’s statements, showed an official saying: I wanted to contact you in light of the Prime Minister’s statement to the media yesterday regarding market access for British lamb in the United States. United and the lifting of the current ban, some of his words were misleading and therefore we have prepared some responsive lines, please see the email below. “
Another email made it clear that the ban had not yet been lifted and that there would be many steps to be taken before exports could take place.
The official noted: Kebabs, koftas as appointed by the Prime Minister are extremely unlikely to be initially eligible for exports due to specific requirements for these products.
The official also wrote that, if pushed, the following could be said: We understand the final publication of the updated rule, and therefore the lifting of the ban is not subject to a deadline.
On questions from the premiers, SNP MSP Jim Fairlie asked Sturgeon about the Record scoop and whether Johnson should apologize and set the record straight.
She said: Jim Fairlie seems to be suggesting that anything that comes out of Boris Johnson’s mouth cannot be summoned. I mean perish thought. Perhaps the most relevant question is whether anything that comes out of Boris Johnson’s mouth can be entirely reliable.
I think the Prime Minister owes an apology because what he said is clearly not the case and of course has been described as misleading.
“But of course it is a UK government that has betrayed our farmers, our fishermen, our entire agricultural sector, and every day right now they are paying the price for Tory Brexit, and that price is getting higher and higher with every day that passes.
So perhaps an apology not only for a misleading statement in terms of an import ban on lamb, but an apology for all the damage this UK government has caused by Brexit would indeed be appropriate.
The Record contacted Downing Street and instead we received a response from DEFRA: “We do not comment on the leaked documents. “
