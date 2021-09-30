Jokowi, Anies and Ahok visit the funeral home of the late Sabam Sirait





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the funeral home of the late member of the DPD RI, Sabam Sirait. Besides Jokowi, DKI Governor Anies Baswedan and Pertamina Chairman Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) were also present. Monitoring detik.comJokowi arrived at the Bintaro area funeral home in South Jakarta on Thursday (9/30/2021) at 3:35 p.m. WIB. Jokowi came accompanied by Secretary of State Pratikno. Jokowi was at the funeral home for about 20 minutes. After that, he immediately left the scene. Jokowi also had time to greet residents around the funeral home. On the way back, Jokowi also had time to meet Ahok. The two seemed to be talking. President Jokowi and Ahok visit Sabam Sirait funeral home (Bagus / detikcom) President Jokowi and Ahok visit Sabam Sirait funeral home (Bagus / detikcom) A number of personalities came to the fire funeral home Sabam Had been sirating since this morning. They include Attorney General ST Burhanuddin, Menkum HAM Yasonna Laoly and MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo. Meanwhile, DKI Governor Anies Baswedan uploaded a photo of him visiting the funeral home this morning. Anies remembers Sabam like an old person who has always fought for the Indonesian people. “A final tribute to the late Mr. Sabam Sirait, member of the DPD RI of DKI Jakarta,” Anies wrote via her Instagram, @aniesbaswedan. DKI Governor Anies Baswedan visits Sabam Sirait funeral home (Photo: Instagram @aniesbaswedan) DKI Governor Anies Baswedan visits Sabam Sirait funeral home (Photo: Instagram @aniesbaswedan) While studying in Yogyakarta, Anies always met the Sabam. When we meet, Sabam always introduces himself as his grandfather’s friend. “When we were students, if he went to Jogja, we had very long discussions. And when he moved to Jakarta, every time we discussed, we felt a very high fighting spirit,” recalls Anies. According to Anies, Sabam is an active figure in the organization. In fact, at the end of his life, Sabam was a member of the Indonesian Regional Representatives Council (DPD). “Yes, Mr. Sabam has an extraordinary fighting spirit. He has always been active from the time he was young until the end of his life,” he said. (knv / fjp)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5747274/jokowi-anies-hingga-ahok-melayat-ke-rumah-duka-mendiang-sabam-sirait The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos