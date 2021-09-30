Putin emerges from covid isolation and talks to Turk about Syria





MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, which were to focus on war-torn Syria. It was the first face-to-face meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On September 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked closely with contracted the coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin’s two-week self-isolation ended on Wednesday. As the two leaders met for talks, Putin stressed that relations between the two countries “are developing positively.” “The negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive end result. Our [government] bodies have learned to find compromises that are beneficial to both parties, ”Putin said. Erdogan echoed this sentiment and said he believed “that there is a great advantage in continuing our Turkish-Russian relations by strengthening them every day”. In Syria, Russia is the main ally of the Syrian government while Turkey supports groups that have fought to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. However, Russian and Turkish troops cooperated in Idlib, the last stronghold of rebel forces, and in the search for a political solution in the country. “Peace [in Syria] depends on relations between Turkey and Russia, ”the Turkish leader told Putin. Talks between the two presidents take place as airstrikes intensify on the positions of Turkish-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria, particularly in Idlib province. Last year Turkey and Russia reached a ceasefire agreement that ended a three-month Syrian government offensive in Idlib and also saw rare direct fighting between Syrian and Turkish troops. This Russian-backed offensive killed hundreds of civilians and displaced nearly a million people in Idlib province. Turkey fears that an escalation of violence in northern Syria could lead to a new influx of refugees across its borders. Turkey is already hosting 3.7 million Syrian refugees. For its part, Russia accuses Turkey of not having taken measures to drive radical groups out of northern Syria. Earlier this month, Putin met with Assad in Moscow and criticized the presence of Turkish and American forces in northern Syria, calling their presence a blatant violation of international law. The Russian leader was referring to hundreds of American soldiers stationed in eastern Syria who work with Kurdish-led fighters in the fight against the militant group Islamic State, as well as Turkish forces in northern Syria. The war in Syria erupted in March 2011. It left hundreds of thousands of people dead and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million people, including more than 5 million refugees outside of Syria. war-torn nation. Talks between Putin and Erdogan on Wednesday lasted around three hours, the state-run Russian Tass news agency reported. The two leaders made no statement after the talks, but Erdogan said on social media that he left Sochi after holding a “productive” meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2021/sep/30/putin-exits-covid-isolationtalks-with-turk-about/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos