India has decided to increase its strength and autonomy in the face of the pandemic: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur, and also laid the foundation stone for four new medical schools in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan today via video conference. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot were also present on the occasion. During the event, the Prime Minister informed that after 2014, 23 medical schools were approved by the central government for Rajasthan and 7 medical schools have already become operational. Since 2014, the government has approved 23 new medical schools in the state. 7 of which have already started operations and the first stones of 4 will be laid today: PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/FRpti5ViSH – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 30, 2021 Prime Minister Modi said the global health sector has learned a lesson from the pandemic. Each country is dealing with the situation in its own way. India is committed to increasing its strength and autonomy in the face of this disaster. While agriculture is a matter of state, the prime minister said that as chief minister of Gujarat he is aware of the country’s problems in the health sector and as prime minister, he worked tirelessly to resolve them. We have been working on a national approach and a national health policy to transform the health sector of the country, he added. Over the past 7 years, we have strived to identify and resolve the gaps in the Indian medical system with the support of state governments: PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/Di1YEFoqO3 – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 30, 2021 Many initiatives, from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat and now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, are part of this process. He claimed that Ayushman Bharat Yojana provided free treatment to nearly 3.5 lakh of people in Rajasthan. From the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojna to Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, we focus on preventive healthcare facilities for Indian citizens: PM arenarendramodi – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 30, 2021 Over 170 new medical schools have been established over the past 6-7 years, and work on over 100 new medical schools is currently underway. In 2014, the total number of undergraduate and postgraduate medical places in the country was over 82,000. Their number has grown to 140,000 today4, Prime Minister Modi said. Since 2014, 170 new medical schools have already been launched and over 100 new medical schools are underway for young people to become future health leaders in India: PM arenarendramodi – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 30, 2021 PM Modi noted that the skilled workforce associated with health care has a direct impact on the efficiency of health services. The success of the central government’s Free Vaccine, Vaccine for All campaign is a reflection of this. Today, more than 88 crore of doses of the corona vaccine have been administered in India. India has administered more than 88 crore doses of the vaccine so far. Our “Muft vaccines” initiative is bearing fruit: PM arenarendramodi – Press Services Prasar Bharati …. (@PBNS_India) September 30, 2021 The Prime Minister further said that in this time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a high level of talent would not only strengthen India but also play a key role in realizing India’s determination to be self-sufficient . For one of the fastest growing companies, like the petrochemical industry, skilled people are essential. The new Institute of Petrochemical Technology will provide new opportunities for tens of thousands of young people. About CIPET The Indian government developed the CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur, in collaboration with the government of Rajasthan. It is autonomous and dedicated to the demands of the petrochemical and related industries. It will provide young people with technical training to become qualified professionals. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot were also present on the occasion.

