John Bolton orders poll showing Donald Trump even with Ron DeSantis





Republican voters are tired of Donald Trump, new polls, and now prefer Governor Ron DeSantis as much as the former president of the 2024 presidential race.

Almost as remarkable as the poll’s message is its source: a super PAC hosted by Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, who fell out with Trump even before the Jan.6 insurgency by supporters of Trump from the U.S. Capitol, which led Bolton to offer to testify against his former boss.

Bolton, a Florida man who, as a former U.S. ambassador, became one of the leading Hawkish Republican voices, blames Afghanistan’s hasty and disastrous exit from Afghanistan for flouting the popularity of the former president among Republican voters.

The same poll also shows Democratic President Joe Biden’s popularity has plummeted since the August pullout led to a takeover of the former US protectorate by the Taliban, as well as scenes of horrific chaos at the airport. of Kabul on the way out.

The John Bolton SuperPAC poll shows Trump with 26% nationwide support among Republican primary voters for a 2024 election. 74% said they preferred “not Trump.” The poll shows a 20 point drop for Trump from a previous John Bolton SuperPAC poll in July.

“This dramatic move is the strongest evidence to date that Republican voters are tired of Trump,” the committee said in a press release.

When asked to choose from a list of potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates, Trump got 25%, while DeSantis got 25%. The difference is in the survey’s margin of error.

He also shows DeSantis as Trump’s only well-placed potential opponent.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley were preferred only by a high number of Republican primary voters in the poll. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley were at a single digit.

The poll shows Trump’s support among “very conservative primary voters” has fallen to 34% “from 58%. In this breakdown, 66% of very conservative voters said they preferred “not Trump.”

Biden’s popularity plunged a total of 10 points in the poll and 30 points among independent voters.

These figures will probably shock Donald Trump. After 20 years in Afghanistan, it is clear that the Americans are unhappy to leave as we have. Voters were smart enough to see that President Trump started the pullout and legitimized the Taliban through negotiations, ”Bolton said in the statement.

“They recognize that withdrawal carries more risks for the homeland than maintaining a US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan. Biden bears the blame for the embarrassing final moments, and his corresponding drop in support reflects it, but it is not lost on anyone that Trump, like Biden, wanted to step down and shares the blame for the failure. National security is important to voters, especially when failure carries greater risk, so you rightly see Conservatives quickly considering options other than Donald Trump, ”Bolton continued.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters for the general election was conducted September 16-18. Pollsters say he has a margin of error of around 3%.

The super PAC said most Americans blame the mistakes of the two presidents for the situation in Afghanistan, and 55% say it was a mistake for Trump to negotiate with the Taliban.

These negotiations began when Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. However. Bolton and Trump were known to frequently disagree, with Bolton abruptly resigning and Trump claiming he had forced him to leave. Bolton disputed this account.

“In line with our previous polls, the desire for a new face continues to increase,” the statement said. “Given that former President Trump’s popularity has plummeted with voters since the 2020 election, 57% to 29% agree that a new Republican candidate with a new face would be a stronger candidate to defeat Joe Biden in 2024. “

