Finally approved by Jokowi, 57 non-active KPK employees confirmed to join the police





THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – The intention of the Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit to invite 57 non-active KPK employees who have not passed the National Insight Test (TWK) to join the National Police received the green light from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), This was stated by the head of the public relations division of the national police, Inspector General Pol Argo Yuwono. Called Argo, 57 non-active KPK employees can join the Bhayangkara Corps. “Everyone has the same opportunity,” Argo said, quoted by PMJ News, Thursday, September 30, 2021. Previously, 56 KPK employees who had been dismissed because they had not passed the TKW were invited to join the national police by General Listyo. It has also received a positive response from various quarters. Also Read: Warkop Trio Predicts Will Gain Success In 2022, Indro Warkop Called Mental Testing

However, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the number of KPK employees disabled because they did not pass the TWK increased by one unit, to 57 people. Then, to confirm the plan, General Listyo wrote to President Joko Widodo. This is so that the recruitment of KPK employees who do not pass the TWK as Polri ASN can be approved. The will of the Chief of the National Police also aims to meet the needs of the organization of the National Police as to the evolution of the missions which it carries out. Especially in the Criminal Investigation Unit of the police in the area of ​​corruption. This need is guided by the increasing tasks of the national police to oversee the Covid-19 prevention program, the national economic recovery program and other strategic policies.

