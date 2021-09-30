PM Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 on October 1

In a historic initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 at 11 a.m. on October 1, 2021, at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 were designed to achieve the aspiration to make all our cities waste and water free. These flagship missions mark a step forward in our march to effectively address the challenges of India’s rapid urbanization and will also contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Union and MoS Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and State and UT Urban Development Ministers will also be present on the occasion.

About Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0

SBM-U 2.0 plans to make all cities waste-free and to ensure the management of gray and black water in all cities other than those covered by AMRUT, to make all urban local organizations like ODF + and those with a population of less than 1 lakh as ODF ++, thus realizing the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas. The mission will focus on the source separation of solid waste, using the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), the scientific treatment of all types of municipal solid waste and the remediation of old landfills for efficient management. solid waste. The expense of SBM-U 2.0 is approximately 1.41 lakh crore.

About AMRUT 2.0

AMRUT 2.0 aims to provide 100% water supply coverage to all households in approximately 4,700 urban local communities by providing approximately 2.68 crore of tap connections and 100% sewage and sludge coverage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing approximately 2.64 crore of sewage / sludge connections, which will benefit over 10.5 million people in urban areas. AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of the circular economy and promote the conservation and rejuvenation of surface and underground water bodies. The mission will promote data-driven governance in water management and technology sub-mission to take advantage of the latest global technologies and skills. Pey Jal Survekshan will be conducted to promote gradual competition between cities. The expense of AMRUT 2.0 is around 2.87 lakh crore.

Impact of SBM-U and AMRUT

SBM-U and AMRUT have made significant contributions to improving the urban landscape over the past seven years. The two flagship missions increased the capacity to provide basic water supply and sanitation services to citizens. Swachhta has become a Jan Andolan today. All local urban organizations have been declared open defecation free (ODF) and 70% of solid waste is currently treated scientifically. AMRUT ensured water security by adding 1.1 crore of domestic water tap connections and 85 lakh of sewer connections, benefiting more than 4 crore of people.