Public service shopping centers as fruits of bureaucratic agility and speed
Bureaucratic reform in Indonesia is underway in government institutions to improve the quality of services offered to people.
As instructed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Maruf Amin, bureaucratic reform is inevitable to resolve the main issues, including the length and complexity of the process.
The government strives to improve the quality of the bureaucracy by simplifying and digitizing the bureaucratic process.
The Minister of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform, Tjahjo Kumolo, said on July 6, 2021 that the key to developing a more adaptive and faster bureaucracy was to simplify the bureaucratic process.
The agile and adaptive institution will support bureaucratic reforms that would address the main issues.
To provide convenient services, the government has stepped up its efforts by establishing public service shopping centers (MPPs).
The rationalization of public services is achieved through an integrated and digital system in the MPP.
MPP is one of the expedited forms of service with various amenities and functions offered to people looking to complete administrative processes in social and business sectors.
As of June 2021, some 43 provincial deputies were operational in parts of Indonesia. About ten of them started their activities in the first half of 2021.
Shopping malls are located in the district or urban areas, including Palembang City, Jakarta City, South Tangerang City, Bekasi City and District, Bogor City, Bandung City, Cimahi City, Sumedang District, Yogyakarta City, Kulon Progo District and Bantul District. , Padang Town, Pariaman Town, Payakumbuh District, Pekanbaru Town, Aceh Town and Aceh Besar District.
The public service building at each location is designed with an ethnic theme inspired by the local culture.
In 2021, the government aims to inaugurate 23 provincial deputies by the end of the year.
In the service of the people
The government’s seriousness in improving services to the public through MPs is stipulated in Indonesia’s Presidential Regulation No. 89 of 2021 on the Implementation of MPs.
The government has taken into account the integrated management required between local governments, ministries, institutions, public enterprises, regional enterprises and the private sector in one place.
Thus, MPs represent a unique solution for people looking for fast and convenient public services.
According to the regulations, established on September 15, 2021, the shopping center aims to integrate services to achieve a fast, convenient and secure process, as well as to facilitate business.
The district or city government will be the organizer of the MPP.
President Joko Widodo, in an internal meeting on July 8, 2021, noted that regional leaders can emulate other regions that already have good public service centers in place.
“We can guide them after they take inspiration from other public service malls,” Jokowi added.
The MPP is also established after taking into account the conditions of the region, such as community activities and businesses that require licensing services.
In addition, the willingness of district and city governments to provide infrastructure and support services also becomes a criterion for establishing the MPP.
Improve the service index
The MPP will serve people through direct and mobile services as well as using the digital system.
Jokowi stressed that good public services, resulting from bureaucratic reform, must be continuously improved.
Provincial deputies are exploited to meet the growing needs of the population. Thus, they will enjoy the service in a simpler, faster and more professional way, noted the president.
The functioning of the provincial deputies is an improvement of the bureaucratic process, so that the public can feel the positive effects.
According to the Administration and Ministry of Bureaucratic Reform, Indonesia’s Public Service Index (PPI) score has increased significantly in recent years.
The ministry noted that the PPI reached 3.28 in 2017, while in 2018 the index rose to 3.38.
A year later, the PPI score was recorded at 3.63, while in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the national PPI was recorded at 3.84.
Several aspects of IPP assessments include service policy, professionalism, facilities and infrastructure, information system, consultation, complaint handling, and service innovation.
The PPI quality assessment is conducted to get an overview of utility performance, service improvement, and rank units.
“Several achievements need to be accelerated by the government jointly, so that we can develop an agile and swift bureaucracy in accordance with the vision of the president and the vice president,” Minister Tjahjo said.
Additional MPs in other regions are expected to deliver more easily and quickly bureaucratic services that can boost the Indonesian economy and well-being.
