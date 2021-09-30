Why is Joe Bidens’ immigration policy so much like Donald Trumps?





A US border patrol agent tries to prevent Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande on September 19, 2021. Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP via Getty Images

On September 27, Joe Bidens’ Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled at a Migration Policy Institute conference. He defended the president, saying that Title 42, which effectively allows the United States to deport asylum seekers due to the pandemic, should not be taken as the administration’s stance on policy. immigration and humanitarian aid.

It was an echo of his statement the day before, when he told NBCsMeet the Press: The pandemic is not behind us. Title 42 is a public health policy, not an immigration policy.

Title 42 is part of the Public Health Service Act of 1944 and allows the United States to prevent individuals from entering the country during certain public health emergencies. However, when it was first implemented by the Donald Trump administration in March 2020, it was reported that a White House adviser Stephen Miller, architect of some of Trump’s most draconian immigration policies, had considered using the disease as a pretext to tighten border controls even before the pandemic began. It was also reported that the use of the policy during the Covid pandemic was motivated by the White House over objections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By continuing to use the Title 42 clause, Biden is not keeping a health policy in place; it maintains an immigration policy in place. His administration actively uses Title 42 to deport Haitians, denying them their legal right to seek asylum in the United States, and is fighting in court to keep the policy in place. Some DHS officials say the politics are inhumane.

Title 42 is not the only problem. Activists note that the number of detentions has increased since Biden took office. Biden also hasn’t made significant cuts to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Protection funding, although his administration has cut back on the number of people ICE officers can. target and where they can make arrests. ICE is, at present, only intended to focus on those who pose a significant threat to public safety, as opposed to those with minor criminal records, for example.

Thank you for subscribing. You will begin to receive emails from The New Statesman.

Mayorkashas tried to blame this plan of action on Bidens’ predecessor. While speaking to the Migration Policy Institute, he hinted that the Trump administration was at fault for the green card arrears, noting that the agency in charge had limited funds.

It may be true. But there are broader issues: namely that immigration has become a major campaign issue, and the system that has been born out of it.

First, Republicans have campaigned for years on the idea that a border crisis could threaten the security of the nation. Currently, RepublicansinsistBiden has left an open border which has resulted in a crisis. This is not based on the fact that Title 42 is still in place, but has nonetheless led some Democrats to claim that Biden gave Republicans ammunition. Previous reports have suggested Biden doesn’t want to be seen as being too soft on immigration. If anything, however, that he is accused of this even though he maintains a harsh Trump policy in place should make one thing clear: There is no policy Democrats can pursue that will convince Republicans that they’re tough on immigration.

Content from our partners

This brings us to the immigration policy itself. For the past 20 years, the immigration system has been managed by the Department of Homeland Security. This means that, for the past 20 years, immigration has been approached first and foremost as a matter of national security. It colors the way we talk and think about immigration, and it informs how politics is applied in the United States.

For much of the past two decades, local law enforcement has also been used to enforce immigration law: traffic violations can turn into potential deportations. It doesn’t matter when or how a person came to the United States. New film, Blue Bayou, explores how transnational adoptees, who grow up believing they are American, risk deportation as adults because their parents did not seek adjustment of their immigration status before turning 18. The film is fictional, but informed by real life: A law passed in 2001 granted automatic citizenship to most cross-country adoptees, but it only applied to those 18 years of age or younger.

Mayorkas is not the same as former councilor Stephen Miller. By his own admission, Miller saw the reduction in immigration as a concern. But, in the current system, there is little room for Mayorkas to overturn Miller’s policies. Biden named Mayorkas an immigrant who fled to the United States with his family and went on to serve on the board of directors of an organization dedicated to helping refugees in charge of DHS. So little has changed under his leadership, the issue is not simply who manages the system. It is the system itself.

To put it another way, Bidens ‘immigration policy is very similar to Trumps because Bidens’ immigration system is the same as Trumps. And it still doesn’t work. For the sake of those who are trying to come to this country and the many who have already arrived, it is not enough to elect the right person to the White House, or even to repeal Title 42. The country must seriously ask itself whether DHS, established after 9/11, is doing more harm than good, and whether immigration should not again be the purview of justice departments. Beyond that, the way the country views immigration and the way it views immigrants needs to change.

[See also: Why Afghan refugees in the US deserve more]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/white-house/2021/09/why-does-joe-bidens-immigration-policy-look-so-much-like-donald-trumps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos