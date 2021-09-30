PM Imran ensures rapid progress on CPEC projects – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ensured rapid progress on projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), despite some relevant departments having encountered difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the past.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to mark the inauguration of a 600 kilovolt (kV) transmission line between Matiari and Lahore, said the pandemic had blocked communications in many areas, resulted in travel bans and affected supplies. channels around the world.

Therefore, difficulties were also encountered in the execution of CPEC projects, explained Prime Minister Imran, adding that the setback was however “temporary”.

He expressed hope that with the acceleration of vaccinations against the coronavirus across the world, the next waves of the pandemic would not be as intense as the previous ones and, in turn, work on CPEC projects would not would not be affected but rather accelerated.

Earlier this month, a Senate panel expressed concern over the slow development of the CPEC and the dissatisfaction expressed by Chinese companies over the negligible progress over the past three years.

Chairing a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Planning and Development, its chairman, Saleem Mandviwalla, said the Chinese were unhappy with the pace of work on CPEC and no progress on the portfolio had been seen. over the past three years. .

They (the Chinese) are crying, ”Mandviwalla said, adding that the Chinese ambassador complained to me that you destroyed the CPEC and that no work had been done in the past three years.

However, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar dismissed the reports a day after the Senate body met.

He rejected the perception that CPEC had been slowed down over the past three years and claimed that major work on the corridor projects had been completed during the tenure of the current PTI government.

Politicians should be careful when commenting on the CPEC, Umar said, adding that there was no obstacle to criticism and recommendations, but that the CPEC should not be described as if it had been closed, completed or destroyed.

Without naming Mandviwala, the minister said he was a seasoned person and could not be expected to speak irresponsibly, but perhaps he had been misled.

“State-of-the-art transmission line”

The Matiari-Lahore transmission line is one of the projects completed under the CPEC, described as “state of the art” by Prime Minister Imran in his speech on Thursday.

He said the project officially started in 2013, but work didn’t start until 2018.

“On this occasion, I congratulate all those who participated in the rapid realization of this project in three years”, he added.

The prime minister said the project would help minimize line losses.

“1% line loss costs us billions of rupees (…) and this is one of the reasons we are unable to meet the demand for electricity and end the problem of load shedding, ”he said, adding that this 886-kilometer transmission line would help solve these problems.

In this regard, he added that the scope of initiatives taken under the CPEC had now been broadened to cover the transmission of electricity.

“We started with [building] roads and electricity production [schemes], and have now extended the CPEC to further cover the transmission of electricity, ”he said. “In the next phase, we will move towards industrialization, which will contribute to the creation of wealth and, ultimately, to the repayment of the debt.

According to the public broadcaster Radio Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also spoke on the occasion.

He said the transmission line “will achieve the security and reliability of the grid system, optimize power distribution throughout the country and reduce the cost of electricity,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese Ambassador added that the CPEC has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

